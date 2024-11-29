MOP Vaishnav win 20th consecutive athletics meet title

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College secured the 20th consecutive rolling trophy with their stellar performance by winning the women’s overall title at the 56th Dr Sir A Lakshmanaswamy Mudaliar athletics meet organised by the University of Madras at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Out of 22 events, the college secured an impressive 18 gold medals, reaffirming their excellence. MOP bagged 33 medals, 18 gold, 8 silver, and 7 bronze which underscored the team’s exceptional performance. Results: Women: 5000m: 1. Latha D (MOP) 18:02.5. 400m Hurdles: 1. Harshitha W (DG Vaishnav) 1:01.7. 20km 800m: 1. Lavanya R (MOP) 2:08.6 (NMR); 2. Punitha R(MOP) 2:15.2; 3. Rupika P (AM Jain) 2:27.4. High Jump: 1. Varsha NK (MOP) 1.68 M; 2. Deepika S (MOP)1.45; 3. Nelcy S (WCC) 1.35 400m: 1. Nathaliea Evengelin Mariea (MOP) 54.8. 200m: 1. Abinaya R (MOP) 24.2. 1500m: 1. Lavanya R (MOP) 4:39.8; 2. Anslin M (MOP) 4:55.9; 3. Vanitha (Anna Adarsh) 5.34.4. Long Jump: 1. Babisha P (MOP) 5.87m; 2. Meryl Ann Mathew (MOP) 5.70; 3. Amanda P (Loyola) 5.37. 4X100m Relay: 1. MOP (NMR); 2. Ethiraj; 3. Loyola.