IOA executive council to discuss no-confidence motion against president PT Usha at SGM

CHENNAI: In response to Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha's call for the general body meeting, executive members of the body on Wednesday issued a notice for a special general meeting. The notice of the SGM was signed by Kalyan Chaubey, joint secretary and acting chief executive officer. The SGM has been called on October 25 at the Olympic Bhawan, New Delhi. The IOA president has already called for an SGM on The same date.

It needs to be seen of Chaubey appointment in the last EC meeting was according to the IOA constitution because the president has not vetted the EC minutes.

Among the 26 items listed on the agenda of the SGM, the last one is the vote of no-confidence against the IOA president. The agenda has been set following a directive from 12 members of the executive council of the IOA.

As per the agenda, the executive council will discuss and consider a motion of no confidence against the president in light of alleged constitutional violations and actions potentially detrimental to Indian sports.

Other items listed on the agenda are failure to convene executive council meetings, annual general meeting, unilateral decisions regarding the Paris Games, loan to the Indian Weightlifting Federation, show cause notice to IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav, complaint against his eligibility for IOA election, complaint against other EC members on their election eligibility, appointment of the CEO, president's conduct at executive council meetings, review of presidential powers under section 15.1 of the IOA constitution, referral to ethics commission, inquiry into media leak of official correspondence, sponsorship contracts.