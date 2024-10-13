Age-friendly, gender-agnostic, a couples activity and loads of fun: Inside pickleball's rise and rise

Four dentists, a couple of journalists, an architect and a few product managers are all part of a WhatsApp group. Every Monday and Thursday, one person in the group runs a poll. It's to ask the others whether they are up for playing pickleball later that week. As long as the 'ayes' have a quorum of five — spoiler alert: the polls almost always have a quorum — they book a pickleball court at Ice Water Arena in Express Avenue (or in some other facility) in Chennai.

A few weeks ago, most of the 21-strong group voted in favour of a two-hour session from 10 PM. So they ended up booking all three of the courts at EA.

Welcome to a sport usually described as 'one part table tennis, one part tennis and many parts of fun'. It's that last part -- fun -- which has made them keep coming back to the sport ever since all of them hit a wiffle ball in anger three-four months ago.

There is nothing sui generis about playing this particular sport. In fact, if anything, a lot of the traditionalists remain convinced that it's a fad bound to die. Yet, for the group, and myriad others, it's a gentle drip of dopamine hooked straight to the veins for a couple of hours every week.

"You play on a weekday night," says Ashray Jain, "and it gives you a sort of high. It's the best of sort of high because you wake up the next morning without a hangover."

When Vimalraj Jayachandran won tennis gold at the Khelo India University Games (representing Madras University) in Bhubaneswar in 2020, he was looking ahead to a promising tennis career. Yet, these days, Jayachandran, 27, is making a name for himself in a totally different sport. Yep, you guessed it. "It (the tennis career) wasn't going anywhere," Jayachandran, who has an official ATP Tour landing page, tells this daily. "There was a lack of sponsors and I was looking around."

That existential angst led him to pickleball. Letting go can be hard but having learned the grammar of a new sport, he could not be more happier. "I won Khelo India and all that, I still do commentary for most of the Slams, I did commentary for the Paris Olympics... having said all that, pickleball is slowly transforming into my first love. I'm now playing it professionally." Pickleball's critics — and there are an awful lot — claim that the sport has literally placed its tanks in front of tennis' lawns (you can safely add badminton and table tennis as well) and if the authorities don't do much about it, they will lose more and more players. Novak Djokovic himself voiced his concerns a few months ago.