Sprinters Jithin, Thiya storm to victory

CHENNAI: Jithin Arjunan of Dindigul district and Thiya of Coimbatore district were crowned the fastest sprinters in the school boys’ and girls’ category of the CM Trophy 2024 on Saturday.

Jithin stopped the clock at 10.72 sec in the boys’ final, while Thiya crossed the finish line in 12.41 sec. In the college boys’ and girls’ category, Mohamedha one of Chennai won the boys’ 100m final with a time of 10.71 sec while the girls’ gold went to Tirupur’s Angelsilvia M with a time of 11.98 sec.

Earlier, Chennai district consolidated their position at the top of the medals tally by bagging three more track and field gold. Merlin Hannah S opened Chennai’s gold medal account in athletics by clinching the school girls’ shot put event with a throw of 14.04m. Lavanya R then bagged the college girls’ 1500m gold with a time of 4:44.48s and Satish Kumar won the college boys’ 3000m race with a time of 8:19.84s.

Lalaji Omega win

Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) defeated Jeppiaar CBSE by 252 runs (VJD Method) in a rain curtailed match of the Jeppiaar Trophy U19 inter-school tournament.