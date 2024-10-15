CM Trophy: Akash, Shameena dazzle

CHENNAI: Chennai district bagged both the gold and silver medals in college boys and girls’ singles in the CM Trophy 2024 Games on Monday.

In the college girls’ final, Shameena Riaz got the better of Pooja Arthi R 2-1, while PR Sandhesh blanked Dinesh R in the boys’ summit clash.

Meanwhile, Akash Raj A extended his domination in college boys judo competition with his second successive gold medal while Shobana S of Chengalpattu improved on her last performance to win the 57kg college girls’ category.

Akash defeated teammate Varun Raja US Chennai in the gold medal match while Shobana got the better of Chennai’s Ramathilakam M in the girls’ 57kg final as Judo returned to the CM Trophy program after a gap of one year. Defending champions Chennai lead the medals with over 125 medals.