International camp for U20, U23 women wrestlers at IIS expected next year

CHENNAI: Age-group women wrestlers (U20 and U23) from across the globe are expected to arrive at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Vijayanagara, Karnataka for a training camp next year. The camp aims to provide Indian wrestlers a chance to train with their international counterparts for future tournaments.

The move comes months after the IIS signed a memorandum of understanding with the United World Wrestling during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The world governing body recently mailed its affiliate members, apprising them of the proposed camp. The training camp is slated from January 15 to 30 next year. A total of 40 spots (wrestlers and coaches) are available for the first training camp under the partnership between the UWW and IIS.

"We have four federations/countries which have already shown interest. We are awaiting response from others," Rishabh Chauhan, high-performance manager of the IIS and Sports Excellence Programme of JSW Sports, told this daily.

"The camp is on a first-come-first-serve basis. We would also invite the Indian wrestlers for it. This will give our wrestlers international exposure on home soil as they would be able to train with their international counterparts," added Chauhan.