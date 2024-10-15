International camp for U20, U23 women wrestlers at IIS expected next year

CHENNAI: Age-group women wrestlers (U20 and U23) from across the globe are expected to arrive at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Vijayanagara, Karnataka for a training camp next year. The camp aims to provide Indian wrestlers a chance to train with their international counterparts for future tournaments.
The move comes months after the IIS signed a memorandum of understanding with the United World Wrestling during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The world governing body recently mailed its affiliate members, apprising them of the proposed camp. The training camp is slated from January 15 to 30 next year. A total of 40 spots (wrestlers and coaches) are available for the first training camp under the partnership between the UWW and IIS.
"We have four federations/countries which have already shown interest. We are awaiting response from others," Rishabh Chauhan, high-performance manager of the IIS and Sports Excellence Programme of JSW Sports, told this daily.
"The camp is on a first-come-first-serve basis. We would also invite the Indian wrestlers for it. This will give our wrestlers international exposure on home soil as they would be able to train with their international counterparts," added Chauhan.
As per the mail, the Development wing of the UWW will cover expenses related to accommodation, training and boarding. The wrestlers will also get a day trip to UNESCO heritage city of Hampi during the camp. The national federations have to bear expenses related to flight tickets and visas.
Incidentally, the camp will be the first visit of international wrestlers to the country since the 2020 Asian Championships held in New Delhi days before the Covid lockdown. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was allotted the continental event last year but the UWW shifted the tournament due to the wrestlers' protest.
The WFI placed its bid for the 2025 edition of the event along with the U23 and U17 championships this year but the tournaments were not allotted to it. The UWW has given the senior tournament to Amman, Jordan. It will be held from March 25 to 30 next year. Similarly, the age group events have been allotted to Pattaya, Thailand which will be organised from June 14 to 22.
While the IIS is eager to invite Indian wrestlers, it remains to be seen whether the WFI will send its athletes for the camp.
The WFI is also planning to hold the 2024 senior national championships from December 5 to 8 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. "We are awaiting confirmation from the Karnataka state association. The tentative dates have been finalised and once we get the confirmation, we will chalk out the final schedule and send the circular to all member units," a WFI source told this daily.