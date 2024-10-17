Draft Sports Bill: Autonomy of NOC/NSF main concern during stakeholders' meet

CHENNAI: The meeting between the sports ministry and the stakeholders to discuss the nuances of the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 went off peacefully despite certain provisions in the draft seemingly infringing on the autonomy of National Olympic Committee (NOC) and the National Sports Federations (NSFs).

Though there were voices here and there on the autonomy issue, it was Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha who raised concerns about the lack of clarity of State Olympic Association's role. The draft Bill states NSFs should give affiliation to sports associations from state to district level, but it is silent on SOAs. It is not clear whether they should be affiliated to the IOA and the Sports Regulatory Body (SRB) like the NSFs and regional sports federations (RSFs).

The meeting, chaired by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, saw veteran sports administrators assemble as well. In fact, Usha shared the dais with the sports minister (Union and state) and sports secretary. Some of the EC members, who are at loggerheads with the IOA president, were also present.

The sports minister said (in a statement) that: "The Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 Bill is a milestone in our mission to build a robust and transparent sports governance structure in India that aligns with international standards, including the Olympic and Paralympic Charter."

However, it is learnt from members, who attended the meeting, it was Usha who spoke about federation's autonomy. She apparently said that this point should be looked into because it would attract sanctions from the International Olympic Committee, who looks at autonomy closely. Though she lauded the draft Bill's aim to reform sports governance by bringing in transparency and accountability, she raised concerns about the autonomy of the IOA and NSFs if they were to be affiliated with the proposed SRB of India (SRBI).

The proposed Bill speaks about state sports associations but not about SOAs. Take for example what the draft Bills says about state body affiliation. "Only affiliated units from States will be granted recognition as Affiliated Member and have voting rights in the General Body of a NSF with each such Affiliated Member having one vote in meetings," says the draft Bill. However, in the case of IOA, it doesn't speak about SOA affiliation. The draft also says, "Establishment and Recognition of National Sports Federations and Regional Sports Federations," but nothing on SOAs.