Draft Sports Bill: Autonomy of NOC/NSF main concern during stakeholders' meet

CHENNAI: The meeting between the sports ministry and the stakeholders to discuss the nuances of the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 went off peacefully despite certain provisions in the draft seemingly infringing on the autonomy of National Olympic Committee (NOC) and the National Sports Federations (NSFs).
Though there were voices here and there on the autonomy issue, it was Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha who raised concerns about the lack of clarity of State Olympic Association's role. The draft Bill states NSFs should give affiliation to sports associations from state to district level, but it is silent on SOAs. It is not clear whether they should be affiliated to the IOA and the Sports Regulatory Body (SRB) like the NSFs and regional sports federations (RSFs).
The meeting, chaired by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, saw veteran sports administrators assemble as well. In fact, Usha shared the dais with the sports minister (Union and state) and sports secretary. Some of the EC members, who are at loggerheads with the IOA president, were also present.
The sports minister said (in a statement) that: "The Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 Bill is a milestone in our mission to build a robust and transparent sports governance structure in India that aligns with international standards, including the Olympic and Paralympic Charter."
However, it is learnt from members, who attended the meeting, it was Usha who spoke about federation's autonomy. She apparently said that this point should be looked into because it would attract sanctions from the International Olympic Committee, who looks at autonomy closely. Though she lauded the draft Bill's aim to reform sports governance by bringing in transparency and accountability, she raised concerns about the autonomy of the IOA and NSFs if they were to be affiliated with the proposed SRB of India (SRBI).
The proposed Bill speaks about state sports associations but not about SOAs. Take for example what the draft Bills says about state body affiliation. "Only affiliated units from States will be granted recognition as Affiliated Member and have voting rights in the General Body of a NSF with each such Affiliated Member having one vote in meetings," says the draft Bill. However, in the case of IOA, it doesn't speak about SOA affiliation. The draft also says, "Establishment and Recognition of National Sports Federations and Regional Sports Federations," but nothing on SOAs.
One federation official said that the draft Bill should look into the autonomy issue as well as the other provisions that would force NSFs and NOC conduct elections if the provisions are incorporated in the respective constitutions.
However, there are others who felt that if the Bill becomes a law, then the slew of court cases would end. Adille Sumariwalla, the Athletics Federation of India, felt the biggest contribution if the Bill turns into a law would be the end of court cases in India.
"There are too many court cases (pertaining to sports governance) running on in the country and those need to stop," he told this daily. "It is detrimental to the promotion of sports in the country. There are too many lawsuits and sports administrators who lose or are losing take advantage of the various Supreme/High Court judgments and approach the court. This will stop. The 16.08.2022 order is not good for sports. This Bill should have come 10 years ago."
Sumariawalla said that sports law will help. He also said that there were suggestions that provisions to regulate non-profit organizations, match-fixing and betting. He said that All India University and School Games Federation of India should also be part of the proposed Bill.
Sumariwalla pointed out that the proposed Bill is a positive move. At the same time, he said that autonomy of the NSFs must be preserved. There are some concerns about the Regulatory Board which needs a re-look, which he was sure would be done. He also felt that the lifting of tenure and term cap would allow officials to continue for long and help them enter the international federations.