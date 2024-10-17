Judoka Harini clinches gold

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu district cemented their second position on the medals tally as they clinched the gold and silver medals in the college girls’ 48kg judo competition in the CM Trophy held in Chennai.

Harini S grabbed the gold with an Ippon win over teammate Jyothi K to take Chengalpattu’s gold medal tally to 16, while Chennai continue to top the standings with 58 gold, 41 silver, and 46 bronze.

Madurai district clinched the other judo gold and silver in the college boys’ +90kg category with Bharat Kumar beating Dindigul’s Sriman S in the final. With rain battering the state, all events at Chengalpattu have been rescheduled, while college boys’ fencing event in the city was also rescheduled and will start on October 18.

CFC face away test

Chennaiyin FC will look to maintain their unbeaten away start in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season when they take on NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Thursday. Ahead of their third away match, Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle praised North United while highlighting the need for his team to be more clinical.