Judoka Harini clinches gold

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu district cemented their second position on the medals tally as they clinched the gold and silver medals in the college girls’ 48kg judo competition in the CM Trophy held in Chennai.
Harini S grabbed the gold with an Ippon win over teammate Jyothi K to take Chengalpattu’s gold medal tally to 16, while Chennai continue to top the standings with 58 gold, 41 silver, and 46 bronze.
Madurai district clinched the other judo gold and silver in the college boys’ +90kg category with Bharat Kumar beating Dindigul’s Sriman S in the final. With rain battering the state, all events at Chengalpattu have been rescheduled, while college boys’ fencing event in the city was also rescheduled and will start on October 18.
CFC face away test
Chennaiyin FC will look to maintain their unbeaten away start in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season when they take on NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Thursday. Ahead of their third away match, Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle praised North United while highlighting the need for his team to be more clinical.
Chennaiyin have collected four points from their first two away matches of the season. “What you have is two very good teams,” said Coyle. “Two very attack-minded teams, going all out to win a tough game. NorthEast (United) are always a very dangerous opponent — they were last year and they certainly are this year. I think Juan Pedro Benali has done a fantastic job.”
TN U-19 women in final
G Kamilini’s 30 was the highlight of Tamil Nadu U-19 women’s four-wicket win over Maharashtra in the semifinals of the BCCI-Women U-19 T20 tournament in Haryana. Tamil Nadu openers, Kamalini & Rinaaz, hit 49 runs off 57 balls to set up the win. Brief scores: Maharashtra 94/3 in 20 ovs (Sahyadri Kadam 36 n.o, Shalmali Kshatriya 37) lost to TN 95/6 in 19.1 ovs (G Kamalini 30, S Rinaaz 25; Aachal Agarwal 2/17). WoM: Kamalini .
Condolence
The TNCA condoled the sad demise of R Babulnath, a former Ranji Trophy cricketer, who passed away on October 15. Babulnath was a stylish cricketer, who represented State Bank of India, and was a prolific scorer in the domestic league. The TNCA sent its sympathies to the bereaved family members.