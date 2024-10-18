WC Finals: Vivaan & Anantjeet medal

NEW DELHI: Shotgun shooters, Vivaan Kapoor and Anantjeet Singh Naruka stepped up to add two medals to India’s kitty on the final day of the ISSF World Cup Finals here on Thursday.

Vivaan captured a silver medal in the men’s trap with a tally of 44 while Anantjeet, who was part of the Paris Olympics, returned with a bronze medal around his neck in the men’s skeet event.

“It was all God’s grace and my coach’s (former world champion Khaled Al-Mudhaf of Kuwait) efforts,” Vivaan said after the final.

Apart from shooting and the medals on the day, the other thing that’s common between the two is both of them hail from Jaipur. The duo’s effort took India’s medal tally to four. India finished ninth in the medal standings. China finished as toppers with five gold and three bronze. Italy (1 G, 3 S, 1 B) and Germany (1 G, 2 S) finished as second and third, respectively.

One of five gold medallists from China was Qi Ying, the Paris silver medallist, who topped the men’s trap event. Tuncer N Tolga of Turkey won bronze. Meanwhile, Italians Tammaro Cssandro and Gabriele Rossetti finished one-two in the men’s skeet event.