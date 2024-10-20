Ranji Trophy: Inclement weather plays spoilsport in Alur

Once again, inclement weather had a say in the proceedings of the tie between Kerala (161/3) and Karnataka which is being played in Alur. After the 23 overs that were bowled on day one, Karnataka could only send down 27 more on Sunday due to rain.

Gaja steps up for Gujarat

Chintan Gaja followed up his splendid 92 with three crucial wickets as Andhra were reduced to 137/5 on day two against Gujarat in Ahmedabad. Gaja, who along with Arzan Nagwaswalla (82 n.o), helped Gujarat go from 203/8 to 367, ran through Andhra middle-order. When it looked like they were going to collapse in double digits, KS Bharat (78) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (34) put on an unbeaten 108-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Hyderabad in control

DEHRADUN: After the early stumble, Kodimela Himateja (78) and Rahul Radesh (82 batting) put on a crucial stand for Hyderabad to regain control on day two against Uttarakhand. Having been reduced to 64/4, the duo added 142 runs for the fifth wicket before Himateja fell in the 68th over. Earlier, Tanay Thyagarajan took four wickets to help Hyderabad keep Uttarakhand to 325 in the first innings.

Washington, Pradosh shine

Washington Sundar and Pradosh Ranjan Paul feasted on Delhi’s sub-standard spin attack to hit hundreds as Tamil Nadu drowned Delhi under a deluge of runs to take complete control of their Group D Ranji Trophy match. Tamil Nadu declared their first innings at 674 for 6 and in the remaining time, Delhi reached 43 for no loss in 16 overs with stand-in opener Harsh Tyagi joining Sanat Sangwan after regular opener Dhruv Kaushik split his webbing. Delhi are also hamstrung by an on-field injury to Pranshu Vijayaran and not conceding an innings defeat to Tamil Nadu would be a big achievement for the hosts.