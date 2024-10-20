Ranji Trophy: Inclement weather plays spoilsport in Alur

Once again, inclement weather had a say in the proceedings of the tie between Kerala (161/3) and Karnataka which is being played in Alur. After the 23 overs that were bowled on day one, Karnataka could only send down 27 more on Sunday due to rain.
Gaja steps up for Gujarat
Chintan Gaja followed up his splendid 92 with three crucial wickets as Andhra were reduced to 137/5 on day two against Gujarat in Ahmedabad. Gaja, who along with Arzan Nagwaswalla (82 n.o), helped Gujarat go from 203/8 to 367, ran through Andhra middle-order. When it looked like they were going to collapse in double digits, KS Bharat (78) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (34) put on an unbeaten 108-run stand for the sixth wicket.
Hyderabad in control
DEHRADUN: After the early stumble, Kodimela Himateja (78) and Rahul Radesh (82 batting) put on a crucial stand for Hyderabad to regain control on day two against Uttarakhand. Having been reduced to 64/4, the duo added 142 runs for the fifth wicket before Himateja fell in the 68th over. Earlier, Tanay Thyagarajan took four wickets to help Hyderabad keep Uttarakhand to 325 in the first innings.
Washington, Pradosh shine
Washington Sundar and Pradosh Ranjan Paul feasted on Delhi’s sub-standard spin attack to hit hundreds as Tamil Nadu drowned Delhi under a deluge of runs to take complete control of their Group D Ranji Trophy match. Tamil Nadu declared their first innings at 674 for 6 and in the remaining time, Delhi reached 43 for no loss in 16 overs with stand-in opener Harsh Tyagi joining Sanat Sangwan after regular opener Dhruv Kaushik split his webbing. Delhi are also hamstrung by an on-field injury to Pranshu Vijayaran and not conceding an innings defeat to Tamil Nadu would be a big achievement for the hosts.
Poddar leads the way
CUTTACK: Skipper Govinda Poddar led from the front with an unbeaten 87 from 148 balls as Odisha finished day two on 198/5 in 69.1 overs against Jammu and Kashmir. Opener Anurag Sarangi was the second-highest scorer with 35 from 103 balls. Earlier, Abdul Samad’s century had taken J&K to 270 in the first innings and Odisha now need another 72 runs to secure the first innings lead.
Select scores
Tamil Nadu 674/6 decl in 158.2 ovs (Sai Sudharsan 213, Washington 152, Pradosh 117) vs Delhi 43/0 in 16 ovs; Gujarat 367 in 106 ovs (Gaja 92, Nagwaswalla 82 n.o; Raju 3/53) lead Andhra 137/5 in 32 ovs (Bharat 78; Nagwaswalla 1/22); Uttarakhand 325 in 82 ovs (Avneesh 89, Tare 69; Tanay 4/85) vs Hyderabad 244/5 in 78 ovs (Kodimela 78, Rahul 82 batting; Bora 2/51; Vidarbha 283 in 96.5 ovs (Yash 118, Harsh 76; Gaurav 4/65) lead Puducherry 45/1 in 15 ovs (Akash 23 batting; Dubey 1/15; J&K 270 in 70.3 ovs lead Odisha 198/5 69.1 ovs (Poddar 87 batting, Mushtaq 2/52); Kerala 161/3 in 50 ovs (Rohan 63; Gopal 1/18) vs Karnataka.