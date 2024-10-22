Stick shift: Salima Tete takes over captaincy from veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia

One of the most successful teams in the tournament alongside South Korea, with two titles each, for captain Salima, India’s focus remains clear. “As captain, I always make sure to keep motivating the team,” she says. “We have complete freedom on the pitch, so there is no need to feel pressured. Just play to your strengths. Regarding Paris (Olympics), we definitely still feel some pain. But we have to move on.”

The team’s inability to qualify for the Olympics was especially painful given their impressive fourth-place finish at Tokyo three years ago, but Savita believes these experiences have only made the team stronger. “We know what our strengths are; it’s our aggressive attacking style of play,” she explains. “We are also focusing on learning how to effectively organise a defence; how to manage counter-control. Apart from that, penalty corner attack and defence are also a priority.”

Her only advice to her younger teammates is to prepare with the same mindset as they would have on the field. “The mindset with which you prepare is what you’re going to find in the actual games,” Savita says. “It’s not like we only put on a game mindset during a tournament; it should be there even when we are preparing.

The young players these days are quite intelligent in how they approach the game, they are quick learners. However, the pressure when you’re in, let’s say, a quarter-final or a semi-final can be immense. I learned it from experience, but I try to also impart it to the younger players as much as possible. Pressure is constant; it’s just our approach that matters.”

This year’s tournament will be held in Rajgir in Bihar, and playing in front of home fans is something that both Salima and Savita believe will give the team a lift. “Having the tournament on your home turf is a fantastic thing,” says Savita.