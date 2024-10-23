Sporting fraternity not happy with CGF move

CHENNAI: The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) officially announced that Glasgow will be hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games. In a statement on Tuesday, the body also said that the event will feature just 10 sports across four venues. Some of the notable absentees from the programme are badminton, wrestling, hockey, shooting, cricket and table tennis. That has not gone down well with the Indian sporting fraternity. The upcoming Games is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 2.

Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, who’s currently preparing for a two-match bilateral series against world champions Germany in New Delhi, was understandably taken aback by the development. “It’s shocking news and very disappointing but it’s not in our hands,” said Harmanpreet, under whose captaincy the team won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Ace table tennis player G Sathiyan’s reaction was no different. “It is disappointing... to see a mainstream sport like table tennis get excluded is surprising. Huge loss for the Indian table tennis fraternity. Hope something can be done. It is a shocker for all of us,” he said.

“The sports programme will include Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, and 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball,” said the CGF statement.

The decision to leave out several Olympic sports might come as a shocker for many but it should be noted that there was some uncertainty surrounding the Games after Australia, who were originally scheduled to host the 2026 edition, pulled out due to rising costs. Factoring the costs, the CGF have made the decision to drop several sports.

Veteran paddler, A Sharath Kamal, is certainly disappointed but is also mindful of the circumstances behind CGF’s big decision. “It is a pity that table tennis has been taken off the CWG programme but the organisers have informed they had very short notice as it moved from Melbourne to Glasgow,” Sharath told a news agency. The total number of events at the Games will be nine fewer compared to the 2022 Birmingham edition.

National badminton chief coach Pullela Gopichand pulled no punches while giving his take on the matter. “I am deeply appalled and disappointed by the decision to exclude badminton from the 2026 CWG — a judgment that appears aimed at stunting the progress of nations like India... It is crucial that we raise our voices and bring this issue to the appropriate authorities to ensure badminton continues to thrive and inspire future generations,” Gopichand was quoted as saying in a release.