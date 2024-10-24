Two days before schedule, IOA’s SGM postponed

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association’s Special General Meeting that was supposed to happen on Friday (October 25) is postponed as the conflict between president PT Usha and executive council continues.

On Wednesday, the IOA director George Mathew wrote to the executive council, saying that the meeting is postponed under the directive of Usha. “As directed by the President IOA, I am to inform you that the Special General Meeting convened by the President IOA, originally scheduled for October 25 at Olympic Bhavan New Delhi, has been rescheduled to a later date,” the email read. “The new date and time of SGM will be communicated shortly. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding.”

Hours later, Kalyan Chaubey, the joint secretary and ‘acting-CEO’, wrote to all stakeholders, including the members of State Olympic Associations and athletes commission, that the SGM has been postponed to November 10. “Kindly be informed that due to unavoidable circumstances, the Special General Meeting has been postponed to 10th November at the same time and venue,” Chaubey’s email read.

Usha and the executive council members have been in loggerheads over various issues, including the appointment of CEO Raghuram Iyer and complaints of corruption against treasurer Sahdev Yadav. Iyer’s appointment had been resisted by the EC members, on account of his pay package and suitability for the position . The IOA president, earlier this month, had called for an SGM to address these issues and the alleged ineligibility of some EC members to hold their positions.

With Usha not recognising the appointment of Chaubey as acting-CEO, one will have to wait and see if the meeting happens on November 10.