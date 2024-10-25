Wrestlers to compete at Worlds, sports minister assures WFI

CHENNAI: The deadlock between the sports ministry and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) seemed to have ended, though partially, as the government on Friday, cleared the Indian team's participation at the senior World Championships.
The tournament is scheduled at Tirana, Albania from October 28 to 31. However, the partial breakthrough was made possible only when 12 selected wrestlers assembled outside the residence of sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking his intervention a day after the WFI withdrew entries from the tournament.
The wrestlers first moved to the Delhi High Court but were told that their petition could not be heard on Friday and they could only get a hearing date. They then moved to the minister's residence and stayed put there till evening when they along with the WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh got to meet Mandaviya. The meeting lasted for around an hour.
Deciding not to send the team on Thursday, the WFI also wrote to the United World Wrestling apprising it of interference in its autonomy by the sports ministry and requesting the world governing body to invoke Article 6.3 of the UWW Regulations.
A letter has also been sent to the sports minister by the federation wherein it alleged that wrestlers of the country are suffering due to an 'illegal letter' by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports wherein it suspended the WFI.
"A group of wrestlers met me and apprised me of the issue and their concern. I gave the direction that the court matter will continue but the wrestlers must compete in World Championships. They should get this opportunity. Whatever and wherever I needed to speak, I have done that," Mandaviya told reporters.
The WFI chief said the minister has given them assurance and hence the team will travel to Albania now.
"We discussed the issue with the minister, who assured the ministry would take responsibility if a contempt charge is levelled on the federation and cleared the participation of the team. Tickets have already been booked and the team will depart as scheduled on Sunday morning," Sanjay Singh said.
Sanjay Singh also informed that the ministry will review its suspension and the process may take a month or so. The sports minister, however, did not give a clear answer on the issue.
"The government is clear, all federations can work as they want, the government only helps them. Sports should grow in the country and our players should do well both at national and international level," he said.
In an Olympic year, competitions are held in the Worlds only in non-Olympic weight categories which is why only four wrestlers each in men's freestyle and Greco-Roman and women's wrestling were selected to participate in the tournament.
UWW needs written assurance
The recent development meant the WFI on Friday wrote to the UWW requesting it to allow Indian wrestlers to compete in the event. In light of events, sources informed that the UWW wanted a written assurance from the government.
"The world body said the ministry should give assurance in writing and the WFI has intimated the same to the ministry. The issue is listed for discussion in the executive board of the UWW. The decision then has to be communicated to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which is why the UWW wants written assurance as it doesn't want to mislead the IOC," the sources told TNIE.
It is learnt that the UWW will also hold a meeting of its members at Tirana on the sidelines of the Worlds and Sanjay Singh is scheduled to attend the Congress.
"The WFI chief is flying out for the meeting on Friday night. The issue related to the WFI will be discussed at the UWW Congress," added the source.