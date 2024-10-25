Wrestlers to compete at Worlds, sports minister assures WFI

CHENNAI: The deadlock between the sports ministry and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) seemed to have ended, though partially, as the government on Friday, cleared the Indian team's participation at the senior World Championships.

The tournament is scheduled at Tirana, Albania from October 28 to 31. However, the partial breakthrough was made possible only when 12 selected wrestlers assembled outside the residence of sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking his intervention a day after the WFI withdrew entries from the tournament.

The wrestlers first moved to the Delhi High Court but were told that their petition could not be heard on Friday and they could only get a hearing date. They then moved to the minister's residence and stayed put there till evening when they along with the WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh got to meet Mandaviya. The meeting lasted for around an hour.

Deciding not to send the team on Thursday, the WFI also wrote to the United World Wrestling apprising it of interference in its autonomy by the sports ministry and requesting the world governing body to invoke Article 6.3 of the UWW Regulations.