From taking up wrestling for fitness to becoming U23 World champ: Chirag's journey

CHENNAI: Around seven years ago, Dinesh Chhikara felt his 11-year-old son, Chirag, had been gaining weight. He spoke to his brother, Virender Chhikara, about the matter and the duo decided to enroll Chirag in an akhada (wrestling academy) at their village, Juan in Sonepat district (Haryana). Despite the state being a wrestling powerhouse, no one in the Chhikara household had pursued the sport before Chirag.

Understandably so, Chirag was reluctant to join the academy and had to be taken to the venue forcibly by his father or uncle. That continued for more than a week but once the boy made friends there, the academy eventually became his second home. A journey that started to make Chirag healthy and fit witnessed a moment to remember for a lifetime on Sunday when the now 18-year-old freestyle wrestler became only the second male from the country to clinch a gold medal at the U23 World Championships in Tirana, Albania. "It all started to make Chirag fit as we felt he was gaining weight," Virender told this daily.

Seeded No. 1 in the 57kg weight category, Chirag overcame No 2 Japanese wrestler Gakuto Ozawa in 1/8 before registering a win by technical superiority against Iunus Iavbatirov (individual neutral athlete) in the quarterfinal. He then defeated Allan Oralbek of Kazakhstan in the next round and won the final by a 4-3 margin against Abdymalik Karachov of Kyrgyzstan.

Chirag's father works as an electrician in a sugar mill while his uncle runs a handloom business. The sport demands money as wrestlers need a proper diet and other resources to succeed. The family decided to chip in, with the biggest contribution coming from Chirag's grandfather Dayanand Chhikara, a retired school teacher. "My father loves Chirag a lot and has been spending his pension largely on the boy. Be it his diet or other demands, my father has said specifically that he will take care of that," added Virender.