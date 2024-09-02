Formula 4 racing: Barter shows his class on glittery night

CHENNAI: After a delayed start dampening the opening day of the event, the Indian Racing League Formula4 race lived up to the expectations, with Hugh Barter of Godspeed Kochi, with a timing of 19:42:952, coming first in the round 2 here on Sunday.

Ruhaan Alva of Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clocked 19:50:251 to come second, while Abhay Mohan of Bangalore Speedsters with 20:09:021 came third. Goa Aces Ja Racing team driver Raoul Hyman of Britain pocketed the first place in the race 1 of round one.

Silver medal also went to Goa’s Gabriela Jilkova from the Czech Republic. Malaysia based Alister Yoong of Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers had to settle for a bronze. It was a delight to watch Goa’s Hyman and Jilkova compete with each other with zest and zeal. In the end, Hyman drove brilliantly in the finishing stages to show his class and control.

Fans who waited anxiously to see the Night street Race for the first time in the country were in for a treat as they were bowled over by the pulsating action and speed of the cars. The professionally lit-up streets around the track of the circuit was a pleasant sight and the entire area surrounding the Island grounds wore a festive look. It was a novel experience for both fans as well as the drivers. Some of them were comparing the lighting, fences and the old tyres spread outside the track in front of the fence for the safety of the public to that of the Monaco circuit.