Formula 4 racing: Barter shows his class on glittery night

CHENNAI: After a delayed start dampening the opening day of the event, the Indian Racing League Formula4 race lived up to the expectations, with Hugh Barter of Godspeed Kochi, with a timing of 19:42:952, coming first in the round 2 here on Sunday.
Ruhaan Alva of Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clocked 19:50:251 to come second, while Abhay Mohan of Bangalore Speedsters with 20:09:021 came third. Goa Aces Ja Racing team driver Raoul Hyman of Britain pocketed the first place in the race 1 of round one.
Silver medal also went to Goa’s Gabriela Jilkova from the Czech Republic. Malaysia based Alister Yoong of Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers had to settle for a bronze. It was a delight to watch Goa’s Hyman and Jilkova compete with each other with zest and zeal. In the end, Hyman drove brilliantly in the finishing stages to show his class and control.
Fans who waited anxiously to see the Night street Race for the first time in the country were in for a treat as they were bowled over by the pulsating action and speed of the cars. The professionally lit-up streets around the track of the circuit was a pleasant sight and the entire area surrounding the Island grounds wore a festive look. It was a novel experience for both fans as well as the drivers. Some of them were comparing the lighting, fences and the old tyres spread outside the track in front of the fence for the safety of the public to that of the Monaco circuit.
The drivers on Saturday night had a feel of the 3.5 kms street circuit and got an opportunity to plan how to maneuver across some of the tricky bends in the circuit. That came in handy on Sunday. India’s Ruhaan Alva, the teenager from Bengaluru who is a part of Sharchi Rarh Bengal Tigers team and had an impressive outing in Round-1 last weekend at the Madras International Circuit, said: “The track looks super challenging, pretty high speed with some nice chicanes as well. The night race is new for me, and I was really looking forward to it. The tyre degradation was something that we will have to take care of. The low grip on track compared to what we are used to, makes it important to take care of the tyres.”
The low grip on track compared to what we are used to, makes it important to take care of the tyres." Meanwhile, winner of Race-1 last week, UK's 36-year-old Jon Lancaster (Chennai Turbo Riders), felt his experience in street racing would help him. "Historical monuments provide the perfect backdrop for this great event. With the high-quality lighting, the organizers have provided only a slight adjustment approaching brake zones and apexes."
With the high-quality lighting, the organizers have provided only a slight adjustment approaching brake zones and apexes.” Results: F4: Race1: Round 2: 1. Hugh Barter (Godspeed Kochi) 19;42;952; Ruhaan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) 19:50:251; 3. Abhay Mohan (Bangalore Speedsters) 20:09:021; F4 Race 2: Race-2: 1. Aqil Alibhai (Blackbirds Hyderabad) (30:03.445); 2. Divy Nandan (Ahmedabad Apex Racers) (30:03.704); 3. Jaden Pariat (Bangalore Speedsters) (30:04.413); JK Tyres Race 1: Race 1: JK Formula LGB 4: 1. Dilgith TS (Dark Don Racing) 11:48:827; 2. Nythan Mc Pherson (Momentum Motorsports) 11:48:973; 3. Tijil Rao (Dark Don) 11:50:800; Rookie: 1. McPherson (11:48.973); 2. Abhay Mohan (Bengaluru, MSPORT) (11:53.785); 3. Ashok Lal (Bengaluru, Avalanche Racing) (12:01.039); Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Tiljil Rao (27:03.653); 2. Diljith TS (27:03.964); 3. Neythan McPherson (27:04.402). Rookie: 1. McPherson (27:04.402); 2. Abhay Mo.