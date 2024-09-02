Playing in UTT will be of immense help: Ghorpade

CHENNAI: Making her debut in the fifth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis, Yashaswini Ghorpade is part of the defending champions, Goa Challengers. The 19-year-old from Bengaluru is relishing the experience of playing alongside Yangzi Liu and Harmeet Desai, while making a space for herself. She spoke about reuniting with her former doubles partner, Desai, support of her parents and experience of playing in Chennai. Excerpts:
On her experience of playing in UTT
When I first learned that I was part of the Goa Challengers, it became even more amazing. I have been watching the UTT thinking about when I will get the chance to play. Last year, I had a chance, but we had the Asian Youth Championship, so I couldn’t be part of the competition. I am happy to get this opportunity. The format is different, but more importantly, it’s quick. Every point matters. You need to be focused and switched on all the time. I believe playing here will help us when we are competing in other tournaments. Keeping the focus on the entire will teach us a valuable lesson in the long run.
On reuniting with Desai
It is amazing to reunite with Harmeet bhaiya. He has always cheered for me and his words always inspire me. The way he plays, he has always been my role model. Playing mixed doubles with him has been some of the best experiences. Being part of the team where he is one of the leaders makes it even more special.
How did table tennis start?
I was a lazy kid (laughs) and I used to watch too much TV. At the same time, I used to fall sick a lot because my immunity was low. My parents wanted me to join some sports. So indoor sport was comparatively easy for me to start. Luckily, table tennis was in my school as well, so that helped me to get started.
On playing in Chennai
Chennai has been so good to me. I won my national championship in the same stadium. I have a memory of winning a point and my mother watching me from a distance. It is still fresh in my memory. Last year, we won the University South Zone Games here after 19 years.
On support of parents and coach Anshuman Roy
No matter how much I express my gratitude towards my parents it is not enough. My mother has always been travelling with me. When she cannot do that, I feel like something is missing. I am not used to it. I am always on call with her or my father. He has been the motivation for me all these years. The bond me and my coach share is like that of siblings. I always tie rakhi to him.