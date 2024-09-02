Playing in UTT will be of immense help: Ghorpade

CHENNAI: Making her debut in the fifth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis, Yashaswini Ghorpade is part of the defending champions, Goa Challengers. The 19-year-old from Bengaluru is relishing the experience of playing alongside Yangzi Liu and Harmeet Desai, while making a space for herself. She spoke about reuniting with her former doubles partner, Desai, support of her parents and experience of playing in Chennai. Excerpts:

On her experience of playing in UTT

When I first learned that I was part of the Goa Challengers, it became even more amazing. I have been watching the UTT thinking about when I will get the chance to play. Last year, I had a chance, but we had the Asian Youth Championship, so I couldn’t be part of the competition. I am happy to get this opportunity. The format is different, but more importantly, it’s quick. Every point matters. You need to be focused and switched on all the time. I believe playing here will help us when we are competing in other tournaments. Keeping the focus on the entire will teach us a valuable lesson in the long run.

On reuniting with Desai

It is amazing to reunite with Harmeet bhaiya. He has always cheered for me and his words always inspire me. The way he plays, he has always been my role model. Playing mixed doubles with him has been some of the best experiences. Being part of the team where he is one of the leaders makes it even more special.