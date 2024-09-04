After Olympic bronze, Fulton ready for future challenges

“The turning point was that we had to do well in the first two games. We didn’t play our best hockey, but we had to get results. I knew, if we got seven points, we would make the quarterfinals. Then that meant Game 4 against Belgium and Game 5 against Australia, we can have a free go. There was no pressure on us. In the game against Belgium, we played well.

We let in two soft goals by our standard. I think we gave Belgium too much respect. After that, we went straight into the Australia game feeling we were playing well. We have to continue with the same brand, but not give away any soft goals. And we did that. Those two games were the catalyst,” said Fulton, highlighting the importance of starting well.

Then, the infamous game against Great Britain came along and India had to implement coach Fulton’s tried and tested method of ‘defend to win’ once defender Amit Rohidas was shown a red card in the first quarter. Fulton believes that the match was once in a lifetime experience for everyone involved and he was exceptionally happy with how his team responded on the go.

However, the semifinal game against Germany put every possible obstacle in Fulton and company’s way. Courageous efforts in the final few minutes of the game were not enough for India to make it to the final and fight for the gold medal. Fulton’s message was clear: No matter what, we are winning our final game in the Olympics. “(Semifinal) That’s the Olympics. It is so tough. It could have gone either way even in the final seconds of the game. The debrief of that game was more factual.

We agreed that we were going to win our last game. If we had won the semifinal, we wanted to win our last game, if we lost the semifinal, we wanted to win our last game. That was made clear beforehand. Otherwise, you end up going over a cliff and you are too worried about what happens in the semifinal. So that was clear. No emotions, just facts. We had a good plan and the boys executed it well to get that reward.” The plan was clear and in came the bronze medal.

When asked where this medal ranks for him, Fulton chuckled before admitting it was special. “It is up there. It is one of my favourite moments. To win a medal and see the team on the podium, it is satisfying.”

With the Asian Champions Trophy coming in, the coach has his job cut out for him. And like the past, he will expect his team to deliver yet again.

