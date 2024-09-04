Drive to revive: 'Real deal' Kimi Antonelli will steer Mercedes into new era after Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton too acknowledged Antonelli's potential, stating, "Kimi is going to do a great job. I know he has what it takes to succeed in Formula 1, and I'm excited to see what he can achieve with Mercedes."

Wolff too emphasised the team's belief in Antonelli's talent, stating, "We have been following Kimi's progress for several years now, and we are confident that he has the speed, consistency and maturity to succeed in Formula 1. His performances in testing have been exceptional, and we believe that he is ready to take the next step in his career."

However, the decision to promote Antonelli has not come without controversy. Toto Wolff had initially set his sights on acquiring three-time world champion Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing.

Discussions with Verstappen's management took place, but ultimately, the complexities of his contract and the strong ties he has with Red Bull made the move impossible.

Wolff revealed, "I thought all through the year that there was a window or that there was a possibility. It wasn't zero."

He also candidly acknowledged, "We shouldn't be waiting for something to happen before we make our own driver decisions."

Christian Horner, Red Bull's team principal, firmly stated that Verstappen was never available to Mercedes, emphasising the strength of their contractual agreement. "Max knows what his agreement with us is, and he's certainly not available to Mercedes for 2025," Horner asserted.

Mercedes' decision to promote Antonelli directly, bypassing the traditional feeder series route like most recent F1 graduates, has raised some eyebrows. Yet, his rise mirrors Verstappen’s, who was also fast-tracked to F1 after demonstrating exceptional speed and skill in the junior categories.

While it underscores the team's belief in Antonelli's talent and readiness, Wolff acknowledged that mistakes would be part of the learning process for a young driver like Antonelli, stating, "He's going to make the odd mistake... but it's all part of the development of a young driver."

Meanwhile, the Italian's promotion has been largely praised by the racing community. Former Formula One driver and current Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle praised his achievements, stating, "Kimi Antonelli is one of the most exciting young talents I've seen in a long time. His performances in Formula 4 have been nothing short of remarkable, and I have no doubt that he will continue to excel in Formula 1."

Prema Racing team principal René Rosin, under whom the 18-year-old is currently racing in F2, echoed this sentiment: "Kimi is one of the hardest-working drivers I've ever worked with. He is constantly striving to improve, and his dedication to the sport is truly inspiring. We are proud to have played a part in his journey to Formula 1."

As Antonelli prepares for his debut in F1, he carries the hopes of many fans and the legacy of a team that has dominated the sport in recent years. His partnership with George Russell at Mercedes promises to be an exciting one, with both drivers eager to make their mark on the sport.

However, it's important to note that while Antonelli's potential is undeniable, he is still a young driver with much to learn.

His promotion to Mercedes has raised some valid criticisms, such as the lack of experience that comes with bypassing Formula 3, the pressure of replacing a legendary driver like Hamilton, and the team's strategic decisions in pursuing other drivers like Verstappen.

Despite these concerns, Antonelli remains focused on his goal of succeeding in Formula One. He has expressed admiration for Hamilton, stating, "No one can ever replace Lewis because he's such a great driver, such a great figure in the sport."

As Antonelli steps into the role of a Mercedes driver, he is acutely aware of the expectations placed upon him. Wolff's confidence in Antonelli is evident, as he stated, "We see Kimi as the long-term future of the team."

As he prepares for this new chapter, the excitement surrounding his debut is palpable, and fans are hopeful that he will carry on the legacy of excellence that has defined Mercedes in recent years.