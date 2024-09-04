Drive to revive: 'Real deal' Kimi Antonelli will steer Mercedes into new era after Lewis Hamilton

In 2001, a 21-year-old Finn named Kimi Raikkonen took the world of Formula 1 (F1) by storm and went on to rack up 20 race wins, 86 podiums, and a world championship in a career spanning 19 seasons.
Fast forward 23 years, and a new Kimi has arrived in the paddock, one who might just live up to the 'speed demon' he shares his name with.
18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli will follow in the footsteps of reigning world champion Max Verstappen (17) and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll (18) as the third youngest driver to race in F1, the pinnacle of motorsport.
The Italian prodigy's flashes of speed and wheel-to-wheel prowess have earned him one of the sport's most coveted seats as he replaces 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season.
Antonelli's entry into racing was marked by success across several karting categories, including multiple WSK series wins, the Easykart International Grand Final in 2020, and back-to-back CIK-FIA Karting European Championships in 2020 and 2021—a title also won by Verstappen.
His transition to single-seater racing was equally impressive, as he made his debut in the Italian F4 Championship in 2021 and quickly established himself as the best rookie.
In 2022, Antonelli continued to rise as he won the Italian F4 Championship, showcasing his exceptional talent and consistency. His success continued in 2023 when he dominated the ADAC Formula 4 Championship with Prema Racing, further cementing his reputation as one of the brightest prospects in open-wheel racing.
And the decision to replace Hamilton with Antonelli for the 2025 season reflects Mercedes' confidence in the young Italian's abilities.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been a strong supporter of Antonelli's journey, recognising his immense potential.
Wolff praised his speed and consistency, stating, "Kimi has shown time and time again that he has what it takes to succeed at the highest level. His performances in Formula 4 have been nothing short of exceptional, and we have no doubt that he will continue to excel as he moves up the ranks."
The Italian's move to Formula 1 comes after Hamilton shocked the world by announcing he will leave Mercedes after 12 seasons to join rival Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.
From impressing in a F1 test in an older-spec Mercedes in wet conditions at Imola to more private tests at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps, the teenager has impressed the Mercedes top brass, with Technical Director James Allison telling F1’s website that Antonelli "looks like the real deal" and that he was "fast, consistent and didn’t make any mistakes."
And his pace was evident when Antonelli made his F1 practice debut at Monza last week, where his promotion to Mercedes in 2025 was confirmed. Despite a crash during the session, he gained valuable experience and showcased his natural speed from the first push lap, a trait often associated with the sport's best drivers.
Hamilton too acknowledged Antonelli's potential, stating, "Kimi is going to do a great job. I know he has what it takes to succeed in Formula 1, and I'm excited to see what he can achieve with Mercedes."
Wolff too emphasised the team's belief in Antonelli's talent, stating, "We have been following Kimi's progress for several years now, and we are confident that he has the speed, consistency and maturity to succeed in Formula 1. His performances in testing have been exceptional, and we believe that he is ready to take the next step in his career."
However, the decision to promote Antonelli has not come without controversy. Toto Wolff had initially set his sights on acquiring three-time world champion Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing.
Discussions with Verstappen's management took place, but ultimately, the complexities of his contract and the strong ties he has with Red Bull made the move impossible.
Wolff revealed, "I thought all through the year that there was a window or that there was a possibility. It wasn't zero."
He also candidly acknowledged, "We shouldn't be waiting for something to happen before we make our own driver decisions."
Christian Horner, Red Bull's team principal, firmly stated that Verstappen was never available to Mercedes, emphasising the strength of their contractual agreement. "Max knows what his agreement with us is, and he's certainly not available to Mercedes for 2025," Horner asserted.
Mercedes' decision to promote Antonelli directly, bypassing the traditional feeder series route like most recent F1 graduates, has raised some eyebrows. Yet, his rise mirrors Verstappen’s, who was also fast-tracked to F1 after demonstrating exceptional speed and skill in the junior categories.
While it underscores the team's belief in Antonelli's talent and readiness, Wolff acknowledged that mistakes would be part of the learning process for a young driver like Antonelli, stating, "He's going to make the odd mistake... but it's all part of the development of a young driver."
Meanwhile, the Italian's promotion has been largely praised by the racing community. Former Formula One driver and current Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle praised his achievements, stating, "Kimi Antonelli is one of the most exciting young talents I've seen in a long time. His performances in Formula 4 have been nothing short of remarkable, and I have no doubt that he will continue to excel in Formula 1."
Prema Racing team principal René Rosin, under whom the 18-year-old is currently racing in F2, echoed this sentiment: "Kimi is one of the hardest-working drivers I've ever worked with. He is constantly striving to improve, and his dedication to the sport is truly inspiring. We are proud to have played a part in his journey to Formula 1."
As Antonelli prepares for his debut in F1, he carries the hopes of many fans and the legacy of a team that has dominated the sport in recent years. His partnership with George Russell at Mercedes promises to be an exciting one, with both drivers eager to make their mark on the sport.
However, it's important to note that while Antonelli's potential is undeniable, he is still a young driver with much to learn.
His promotion to Mercedes has raised some valid criticisms, such as the lack of experience that comes with bypassing Formula 3, the pressure of replacing a legendary driver like Hamilton, and the team's strategic decisions in pursuing other drivers like Verstappen.
Despite these concerns, Antonelli remains focused on his goal of succeeding in Formula One. He has expressed admiration for Hamilton, stating, "No one can ever replace Lewis because he's such a great driver, such a great figure in the sport."
As Antonelli steps into the role of a Mercedes driver, he is acutely aware of the expectations placed upon him. Wolff's confidence in Antonelli is evident, as he stated, "We see Kimi as the long-term future of the team."
As he prepares for this new chapter, the excitement surrounding his debut is palpable, and fans are hopeful that he will carry on the legacy of excellence that has defined Mercedes in recent years.