Pranjali Dhumal wins bronze in 25m pistol at World Deaf Shooting Championship

NEW DELHI: Pranjali Dhumal secured a bronze medal in the Women's 25m Pistol event at the World Deaf Shooting Championship in Hanover, Germany, on Tuesday.

Pranjali qualified for the finals with a deaf world record and championship record score of 571.

In the finals, Dhumal clinched the bronze by hitting three out of five shots in the eighth series, edging out Croatia's Lana Skeledzija by a single point.

She finished with a score of 29, trailing the Ukrainian duo Sofiia Olenych and Halyna Mosina, who claimed gold and silver, respectively.

Another Indian shooter, Anuya Prasad, finished fifth in the finals with a score of 21, after qualifying with 558 points.

Vedika Sharma, the third Indian in the fray, ended her qualification round with a score of 473.

India has won three gold, six silver, and four bronze medals so far in the tournament.