Gagan Narang lauds India's para-athletes for record Paralympics medal haul

NEW DELHI: London Games bronze medallist shooter and India's Chef de Mission at the Paris Olympics, Gagan Narang, on Friday praised the country's para-athletes for their remarkable performance in the ongoing Paralympics.

The Indian Paralympic contingent has already secured a record 25 medals in this edition of the quadrennial event, with 5 gold, 9 silver, and 11 bronze medals, and is currently ranked 16th in the medal tally.

When asked about his analysis of the Paris Olympic Games, the former shooter said he hadn't conducted it yet.

"I haven't done my analysis of the Paris Olympics yet, everybody has spoken about it. But the most important thing right now is that in the Paralympics, we are performing well, and we are in the 16th position today. A fantastic effort by our Paralympians. They surpassed the Tokyo Paralympics medal tally, looking forward to more medals," Narang told PTI Videos on the sidelines of the Media Photojournalist Trust's photo exhibition event at the Press Club of India.

Narang also shared his thoughts on his love for photography and expressed his admiration for the photos he viewed at the exhibition.

"Fantastic exhibition indeed, photographers are the lifeline of journalism. They give us a perspective, and no AI (Artificial Intelligence) can replace them. I wish, pray, and help the association to organise this event every year. Fantastic effort and great pictures," he concluded.