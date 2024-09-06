Paris Paralympics: Indian canoe sprinters Prachi Yadav, Yash Kumar qualify for semi-finals

PARIS: India's Prachi Yadav and Yash Kumar qualified for the semi-finals of the women's VL2 200m and men's KL1 200m, after finishing fourth and sixth in their respective heats at the Paris Paralympics on Friday.

While Prachi and Pooja Ojha clocked 1:06.83 and 1:16.09 in the women's va'a single 200m VL2 heat 1 and KL1 200m heat 2 respectively, Yash posted a timing of 1:03.27 in the men's KL 200m heat.

The semi-finals will take place on Saturday.

Winners of each heat qualify directly for the final, while the remainder proceeds to the semi-finals. The three fastest athletes in each semi-final will advance to the final.

In the Tokyo Games, Prachi had finished eighth in the final of the women's VL2 event.

The KL1 classification is for athletes with no or extremely limited trunk function and no function in the legs, while VL2 is for those with partial leg and trunk function, able to sit up straight in the kayak but may require a high-backed seat.