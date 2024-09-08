OCA includes Yogasana as demonstration sport in 2026 Asian Games

NEW DELHI: India’s ancient sport, Yogasana, was on Sunday included as a demonstration event at the 2026 Asian Games, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Yogasana’s inclusion in the Asian Games calendar as a demonstration sport was unanimously passed at the 44th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia, where India’s Randhir Singh was elected unopposed as the OCA president for a four-year term, from 2024 to 2028.

"Yoga will be a demonstration sport in Nagoya as the calendar for the 2026 Asian Games has already been made and approved," said Randhir.

"In 10 days’ time, we have managed to convince all members and include yoga, which is being promoted by our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

"There are risks of injuries in all other sports, but yoga is a sport which rejuvenates your body," he added.

Randhir further mentioned that yoga will need to make its impact in the Nagoya Games to be considered as a medal event in the 2030 Asian Games.

"In Nagoya, yoga has to make its presence felt. We have to tell other nations about the benefits of Yogasana. We need to send instructors, teach other nations, and make it popular," he said.