Randhir Singh elected as first Indian president of OCA

NEW DELHI: Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh on Sunday became the first Indian to be elected as the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) during the 44th General Assembly of the continental body here.

A five-time Olympic shooter, Randhir was the sole eligible candidate for the OCA president’s post. His tenure will run from 2024 until 2028, and his election was unanimous.

The 77-year-old Randhir has been the OCA's acting president since 2021, stepping in for Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, who was handed a 15-year ban from sports administration in May this year over ethics breaches.

Randhir, who has held various administrative positions in Indian and Asian sports bodies, was officially named OCA president in the presence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and top sports leaders from all 45 countries of Asia.

He hails from Patiala in Punjab and comes from a family of sportspeople. His uncle, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, played Test cricket for India and was an IOC member. His father, Bhalindra Singh, also a first-class cricketer, was an IOC Member from 1947 to 1992.

Randhir was also a member of the IOC from 2001 to 2014, after which he continued as an honorary member of the global sports body.