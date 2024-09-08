We deserve the same respect, says Navdeep after turning taunts into triumph

PARIS: Navdeep Singh, who suffers from dwarfism, endured not just the usual rigours of training but cruel taunts from onlookers while growing up in his village in Panipat, Haryana.

On Saturday, having turned those taunts into his biggest triumph on sport’s grandest stage, the 4’4” para-athlete expressed his concerns with the indignities visited upon people whose bodies don’t fit the usual moulds, demanding the "same respect" for them.

The 23-year-old Indian javelin thrower won an unparalleled gold in the F41 classification at the Paris Paralympic Games.

“Humein bhi utna darja milna chahiye, maine bhi desh ka naam roshan kiya hai (We deserve the same respect, I too have brought glory to the country),” Navdeep said, flashing his gold medal in a video shared by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

"My aim is to educate society that we also exist in this world, and nobody should make fun of us, which is often the case. We can also make our country proud.

"There were a lot of hurdles initially, but I kept at it and strengthened myself, which led to good results. This is the biggest moment of my life; I feel proud to sign off with a gold medal," he added.

As the track and field competitions concluded at the Paris Games, Navdeep's golden throw in the final ensured the hallowed Stade de France echoed with the Indian national anthem.

His personal best effort of 47.32m initially placed him in second position, but it was upgraded to gold after the top finisher, Iran’s Sadegh Beit Sayah, was disqualified for repeatedly displaying an objectionable flag.

It was a defining moment for Navdeep, who silenced all his doubters.

Born prematurely in 2000, Navdeep's struggles began from the start. It wasn’t until he was two years old that his parents realised their son had dwarfism, setting the stage for a life filled with both struggles and triumphs.

His father, Dalbir Singh, a national-level wrestler, kept motivating him and saw his son as an extension of his own aspirations.

Navdeep started his athletic journey at the age of 10, dabbling in wrestling and sprinting before finding his true calling in javelin throw after being inspired by national icon Neeraj Chopra.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is my dad (Dalbir Singh). I really miss my family now. Initially, it felt like a burden. I wondered why I couldn’t enjoy life like others — go to school and have fun. But he (dad) kept me motivated and on track. In this journey, I can't credit just one person. Champions are made with support, so my coach, my family, the government — all contributed to our success, taking our medal tally beyond the expectation of 25, reaching 29 already."