Chess Olympiad: Getting ready for big stage

CHENNAI: In an interview with TNIE, Narayanan spoke about what the team has done over the last month, the focus on building team spirit, why they want to keep things 'relaxed and casual' and how he is juggling between accepting individual player requests but at the cost of the team. Excerpts:

On the focus before the Olympiad

Everyone has been working on their individual things. As a team, the main focus area has been on building a sense of togetherness and working on team spirit. So, we have created a WhatsApp group, having group calls, plans on spending time together in Budapest and just coming up with ways where we can spend time together.

On what they did during the online camp

We had some activities during the training camp. During the tournament, there's generally not a lot of time (to spend time together). We hardly have time, dinner is the time when we can socialise. Apart from that, a few players prefer to hit the gym after the game. So that's another place where we can do things as a group.

The camp itself was via zoom calls. Personally, I feel it's not important (lack of a physical camp) because... it's a group that's already familiar with each other. It's not like they are coming together for the first time. I feel like we can all pick up where we left off.

On the feedback from the players and the pressures of being seen as one of the favourites

I do think we are one of the favourites for gold. Having said that, we don't really mention or talk about it. I would say the gold is like the process of checkmate in chess. You know the goal is to eventually checkmate but in order to do that, you need to do a number of smaller things... develop your pieces, control your centre and the attention goes towards accumulating your smaller goals.

We have the destination in sight but it's something we don't obsess over. Everyone has an idea of what needs to happen to win gold. The important rounds, when things get critical and leading up to it. Although it's a younger team, they have a wealth of experience.

They have featured in a lot of tournaments. There's clarity. So it's about going there and executing it. It's also about keeping things relaxed and casual. The biggest enemy in such a situation is the internal pressure.