Indian Paralympians shine at Paris with record medal haul and heartwarming stories

CHENNAI: The image of Sheetal Devi drawing the bowstring with the aid of a strap around her upper body, taking aim and shooting and the arrow piercing the bullseye moments later will forever remain etched in the memories.

The 17-year-old archer without arms drew praise from celebrities and sports enthusiasts across the globe. She may have won a bronze in mixed doubles at the Paris Paralympics and missed out on an individual medal but she won hearts of billions that can be measured only in gold.

She is not the only one with an extraordinary story of stoic resistance to cruel and merciless fate. There are many who had their own stories to tell at the 2024 Paralympics. If it was a forgettable Summer Olympics for India, the country’s para athletes ensured they finished on a high with record medal haul on Sunday.

Just to compare the effort of all the athletes who competed and those who won medals, in the 12 Paralympics India participated since 1968, the overall medals tally had been 31 with nine gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze.

At this Paralympics, the final count was 29 with seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze. In Tokyo three years ago, India won 19 medals with 4 gold, eight silver and six bronze. Before that in Rio, the total count was just 4 (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze). What seemed more heartening was that most of the medallists came up with their personal best efforts too.

The sports ministry through the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had spent about Rs 74 crore under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, Khelo India and the National Centre of Excellences, where athletes train. A total of 84 members represented India. As expected, 38 para athletes came back with 17 medals. The sport had its share of highest spending of Rs 18.78 crore.