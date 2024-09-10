Adrian Newey joins Aston Martin as managing technical partner, ending Red Bull era

SILVERSTONE: Formula 1’s most influential car designer, Adrian Newey, is set to join Aston Martin in March 2025 after leaving Red Bull, putting an end to months of speculation surrounding a backroom figure more in demand than any driver.

Newey has spent nearly two decades with Red Bull and is widely credited with steering the team towards its path of dominance in Formula 1.

Now, he’s joining a team with big ambitions to challenge for the title, backed by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, though they have yet to secure a race win.

Newey will assume his role as "managing technical partner" just in time to shape Aston Martin’s response to the new F1 car regulations coming into effect in 2026. Additionally, he will be made a shareholder in the team.

Newey mentioned that he and Stroll became acquainted while training in the gym during F1 race weekends in Asia.

Newey visited Aston Martin's new headquarters in June, as Stroll closed in on a signing which the Canadian billionaire described as "another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula 1 team capable of fighting for world championships."

"You have to be honest with yourself, and you have to keep yourself fresh, and so I felt I needed a new challenge," Newey said.

He added that Stroll’s hands-on approach as an owner was an "old-school model" that reminded him of his former bosses at Williams and McLaren, both of which won titles with Newey-designed cars in the 1990s.

"I was very flattered to have a lot of approaches from various teams, but really, Lawrence’s passion and commitment and enthusiasm are very endearing, it's very persuasive."

The last time the regulations underwent a significant change, with the return of "ground effect" aerodynamics in 2022, it was Newey’s Red Bull that dominated as Max Verstappen clinched the championship.

Newey had decades of experience to draw on, having written his university thesis on ground effect in the 1980s, back when it was previously used in F1.