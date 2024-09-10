Gita wisdom guides this Arjun too

On role of captain

The players are at such a high level that there is not much to teach us. The captain is more of a manager and also takes care of the team camaraderie. We do have a good team camaraderie and that will help us play well as a team in the upcoming Olympiad.

On maintaining focus during intense games

This is one of the toughest things. It affected me last year, the World Cup quarterfinal against Pragg [where Arjun lost in a sudden death blitz game after being tied in the classical portion and three sets of rapid and blitz tiebreaks]. I so badly wanted to qualify and it affected my nerves.

After this, I have come to a realisation that it is best if I care less. I have done the inner engineering [course at Isha] for that. It has helped me greatly.

On what he tells himself games

It is a bit like what Lord Krishna told Arjuna in the Mahabharata. You just give your best and whatever will happen … will happen.

On how he practices detachment from the results

Ah, it is easier said than done. When I lost a game in a tournament in China, I was angry but recovered in an hour. When it came to the next game against Anish Giri, the loss had no effect on me and I won. In fact, another time when I lost in a tournament, I was so normal about it that it shocked my friends.

On any advice for chess parents

To all the parents out there, if there is pressure, it only makes the players worse. If the player is able to play freely, then that is when they can give their absolute best. Putting any pressure wouldn’t have any positive impact. If at all, it would have only a negative impact.

On if Gukesh is the favourite against Liren

Two-three months ago, I was very certain that Gukesh was going to win because Ding was playing at a very poor level. But now, in the Sinquefield Cup, although Ding is not doing great, his quality has been pretty good. If he continues in this direction and improves his quality, it will become a 50-50 match.

On his post-Olympiad plans

After the Olympiad, I am playing in the Global Chess League in London in October. Magnus, Hikaru, Pragg, Nihal are playing. It is one of the best events, it is a rapid team tournament. After that, I am playing in a knockout tournament in London, that’s a classical tournament. Then I am playing in a European club tournament.