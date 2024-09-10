Japanese sponsors reconsider Olympic ties as Panasonic exits IOC deal

TOKYO: Olympic sponsor Panasonic is terminating its contract with the IOC at the end of the year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Panasonic is one of 15 companies that are so-called TOP sponsors for the International Olympic Committee.

The value of Panasonic's sponsorship is not known, but sponsors contribute more than $2 billion in a four-year cycle to the IOC.

In a statement, Panasonic said it became an IOC sponsor in 1987 and expanded to the Paralympics in 2014.

It did not make clear why it was changing course and said only that it was related to continual “reviews [of] how sponsorship should evolve.”

Two other Japanese companies are also among the IOC’s 15 leading sponsors.

Toyota, which for several months has reportedly been ready to end its contract, was contacted on Tuesday by The Associated Press but offered no new information.

“Toyota has been supporting the Olympic and Paralympic movements since 2015 and continues to do so,” Toyota said in a statement.

“No announcement to suggest otherwise has been made by Toyota.”

Japanese sponsors seem to have turned away from the Olympics, likely related to the one-year delay in holding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. .