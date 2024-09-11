India storms into semi-finals with 8-1 victory over Malaysia in Hero Asian Champions Trophy

HULUNBUIR: Defending champions India qualified for the semi-finals of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament after thrashing Malaysia 8-1 for their third successive preliminary round win here on Wednesday.

Young striker Raj Kumar Pal struck a hat-trick as title-holders India sealed a semi-final spot after thrashing Malaysia 8-1 for their third consecutive win in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy here on Wednesday.

Apart from Raj Kumar (3rd, 25th, and 33rd minute), Araijeet Singh Hundal (6th and 39th minute), Jugraj Singh (7th minute), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (22nd minute), and Uttam Singh (40th minute) also found the back of the net for India.

For Malaysia, Akhimullah Anuar (34th minute) managed the solitary strike.

India are currently on top of the standings with nine points from three wins.

The six-team tournament is being played in a round-robin format, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals on 16 September, followed by the final on 17 September.

India had earlier defeated hosts China 3-0 in their tournament opener, before getting the better of Japan 5-1.

Paris Olympics bronze medallists India will next take on Korea on Thursday before finishing their league engagements against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday.

Against Malaysia, the odds were against India, going by recent results.

The last match between these two sides was the final of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy, where India were trailing 1-3 at half-time.

In that game, the Indians came roaring back to eventually register a 4-3 win to claim the title.

The Indian strikers continued their fine form in the tournament and scored five field goals and three penalty corners, converted by Jugraj, Harmanpreet, and Uttam.