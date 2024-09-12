Alonso says Aston Martin is F1 'team of the future' after hiring designer Newey

BAKU: Fernando Alonso believes Aston Martin is Formula 1's "team of the future" following the hiring of Red Bull car designer Adrian Newey with an eye on the new regulations coming in 2026.

The arrival of Newey, who has designed title-winning cars for more than 30 years, is a statement of intent from Aston Martin and its billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll.

Newey has said he is particularly keen to work with Aston Martin driver Alonso, whom he described as an "archenemy" due to the challenges Alonso has posed to Newey's previous teams.

"He's a great addition to the team," Alonso said on Thursday ahead of this week's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. "The Aston Martin team is the team of the future, in a way."

Newey's signature was sought by F1 teams after Red Bull announced in May that he would be leaving the team. Alonso said he had joined Aston Martin's efforts to persuade Newey.

"I texted him for sure, like everybody probably did. I wanted to work with him," Alonso said. "I saw him also at the Monaco Grand Prix, where he was racing that week (in May), and we spent half an hour chatting. I don't know, I mean, we all tried to persuade him. Ultimately, I think Lawrence and his vision, the new factory, and what Aston Martin wants for the future, together with Honda as well, were probably key factors."

Newey cannot start work at Aston Martin until March 2025 under the terms of his exit from Red Bull, where he was widely credited with laying the groundwork for Max Verstappen to win three successive titles. This will be too late for Newey to influence Aston Martin's car development for the next season, Alonso said, arguing it would be more beneficial for the 65-year-old British designer to prepare for 2026.

"March 2025, I think the focus for most of the teams will be the '26 project and the change of regulations," Alonso said. "I don't think that it is really worth spending too much on the 2025 campaign unless you are fighting for the championship. I hope we have a nice surprise, but I doubt it. So, I think the '26 project should be the first car that he has an influence on."