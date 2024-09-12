Goal oriented

When the Indian men’s hockey team stepped onto the field at the 2024 Paris Olympics, they carried the weight of a nation’s hopes and the responsibility of a century-old legacy. Though the golden era of Indian hockey, from the late 1920s to the mid-1950s, has long passed, recent years have seen concerted efforts to rebuild and reclaim past glories. After ending a four-decade medal drought with a bronze in Tokyo, the team, even though unable to surpass that achievement, equalled it in Paris, marking their steady progress.

The squad’s journey was fraught with challenges and intense moments, none more so than the quarter-final against Great Britain, which pushed the team to its limits. Midfielder Hardik Singh, one of the standout performers, encapsulates the team’s spirit throughout the tournament. “After Amit (Rohidas) received a red card, we played with a man down for about 40 minutes. It was a true test of our spirit,” he reflects. For the uninitiated, playing a man down in a sport as fast-paced and physically demanding as hockey is a monumental challenge, one that can often lead to disaster. Yet the team defied the odds. “We put everything on the line. We ran, jumped, scrambled for every ball, and if one of us faltered, a teammate was there to cover,” Hardik adds.

Vivek Sagar Prasad, a key figure in the midfield, echoes this sentiment. “The forwards pressed every pass, the midfielders filled every gap, the defenders blocked every shot, and if anything got through, Sreejesh (the goalkeeper)was there.” PR Sreejesh, the veteran goalkeeper whose penalty shootout heroics have cemented his place in Indian hockey history, announced his retirement after the Olympics. “Sreejesh is the embodiment of patience,” Hardik says, adding, “His professionalism throughout his career is immense, and we all strive to emulate him.” The road to their bronze medal was not without its setbacks. After an impressive group stage, where the team defeated teams from New Zealand, Ireland, and Australia, hopes soared for a gold-medal finish. However, in the semi-finals, Germany outplayed them, dashing those dreams. It would have been easy to lose heart, but the team regrouped for the bronze-medal match against Spain. “We were determined to come back with a medal,” Singh recalls. “The game against Spain had my heart racing. It was such a relief when the final whistle blew, and we knew we had secured the bronze.”