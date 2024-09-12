Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali star in India's strong start at Chess Olympiad 2024

BUDAPEST: R Praggnanandhaa set the tone on the top board as the Indian men's team blanked Morocco 4-0, while the women romped home against Jamaica, conceding just a draw in the process, in the first round of the 45th Chess Olympiad here.

With world championship challenger D Gukesh taking a break in the opening round, Praggnanandhaa delivered the goods against Tissir Mohamed out of a Sicilian defense game while Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna also pulled off comfortable wins to start off confidently on Wednesday.

In the women's section, R Vaishali and Tania Sachdev scored fine victories in the first time control itself.

However, on the other two boards there was stiff resistance as Divya Deshmukh had to sweat hard for a much-needed victory while Vantika Agarwal was forced to concede a draw in the endgame against her rival.

It was business as usual for the top guns despite the occasional hiccups.

Top seeded United States also won 3.5-0.5 against Panama. Wesley So was the lone American who was unable to force matters and had to be content with a draw.

Armenian-American Levon Aronian came out of an early mishap to turn the tables and ensure smooth sailing for the American team into round two.

As many as 99 teams in the open section started off with wins giving them all two points each.

A total of 182 teams were paired while 15 teams were still grappling to reach Budapest.