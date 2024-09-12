SAI schemes and policies need to be re-examined

CHENNAI: With the Paris Olympics in the rearview mirror, there is a need to seriously assess India’s performance in the French capital. The number of medals, unfortunately that’s the only yardstick through which success is measured at the Olympic Games, does not indicate a striving sporting powerhouse. Nor does it show that India is improving in new sports disciplines. Fourth finishes can only be taken as a consolation.

Going by numbers, we have won the same medals as London 2012. Considering India won two silver medals then, one silver and five bronze at Paris shows stagnancy. It also reflects poorly on the various schemes of the sports ministry, the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and their Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC).

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), that had become the all-powerful arm of the ministry in supporting the NSFs, should take a relook into their own projects, especially the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) that started with all earnestness in 2014, which, according to SAI website, "was revamped in April 2018 to establish a technical support team for managing the TOPS athletes and providing holistic support".



Bright side: Funding increased

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, India had a first — winning more than one individual medal (one gold in shooting, one bronze in wrestling and one in boxing). At the London Games, four years later after massive investment in sports due to hosting of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the medal count rose to six – two silver and four bronze in shooting, wrestling, boxing and badminton.

Four years later, at the 2016 Rio Games, India hit the nadir as they returned with two medals — badminton (silver) and wrestling (bronze). In Tokyo, India won seven medals with one gold (Neeraj Chopra) in athletics, two in wrestling, one each in boxing, badminton, hockey and weightlifting. In Paris, we won six medals in shooting, wrestling, hockey and athletics.