Chess Olympiad: Indian men outwit Hungary B; Women overcome Switzerland

BUDAPEST: The Indian men’s team dropped their first point but still had enough momentum to defeat Hungary 'B' 3.5-0.5, maintaining their unbeaten record in the 45th Chess Olympiad.

In the open section, the standout performer for India was Arjun Erigaisi, who played a brilliant attacking game against Peter Prohaszka, culminating in a checkmate after a daring queen sacrifice. Meanwhile, Vidit Gujrathi had to settle for a quick draw against Papp Gabor, marking the first time an Indian men's player failed to secure a win in the tournament.

D. Gukesh convincingly outplayed Adam Kozak, while R. Praggnanandhaa capitalised on his endgame chances to outmanoeuvre Tamas Banusz, sealing a comfortable victory for the team.

Earlier, in the women's section, a shock defeat for D. Harika on the top board did not derail the team, as R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal delivered crushing victories to secure a 3-1 win, keeping the Indian women’s team tied for the lead with six match points.

Harika lost to Alexandra Kosteniuk, who recently gave up her Russian citizenship to join the Swiss team. Kosteniuk, a former Women’s World Champion, was in top form, claiming the full point after Harika faltered in the middle game, which initially appeared balanced.

Vaishali, playing with the white pieces, outclassed Ghazal Hakimifard, another recent migrant who left her Iranian citizenship. The game was a technical masterclass, with Vaishali capitalising on Hakimifard’s unforced errors.