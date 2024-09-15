Diamond League final: Neeraj’s season of second finishes

CHENNAI: Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who clinched silver at the Paris Olympics, revealed he competed in the Diamond League final on Saturday with a fractured left hand.

It had been a season of second finishes, and it ended with one. The final night of the season brought with it its own anxieties. The Brussels Diamond League final marked Neeraj's last event, capping off a long season that included the grand spectacle of the Olympics.

Before the season began, Neeraj had stated that the Olympics would be his top priority. Despite fouling five of his six throws in Paris, he won silver with a throw of 89.45m, finishing behind Arshad Nadeem. That was his season-best until he bettered it two weeks later in Lausanne with a throw of 89.49m.

For a man known for his consistency, Neeraj’s series of throws this season was somewhat below his usual standard. He kicked off the season with 88.36m in Doha, followed by 85.97m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, before peaking at the Olympics in Paris. Ideally, he had planned to compete in at least four events before the Games, but a chronic groin injury made him cautious.

In terms of distance, there has been no substantial improvement, and this will be a key focus for the next season. His personal best, 89.94m, set more than two years ago in Stockholm, remains unchallenged. There were a series of second-place finishes this year — from Doha to Brussels (with the Paavo Nurmi Games being an exception, but the distance was only 85.97m). Despite this, Neeraj has shown remarkable awareness of his body and limitations. Conquering his mind, even when down, has been a learning curve.

“As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I’ve learned through the year — about improvement, setbacks, mentality, and more,” Neeraj posted on X. His team also believes he has matured, and the next big decision is how to address his chronic adductor injury. Neeraj has said that if he were fully fit, he could throw even further.