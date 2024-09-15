Diamond League final: Neeraj’s season of second finishes

CHENNAI: Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who clinched silver at the Paris Olympics, revealed he competed in the Diamond League final on Saturday with a fractured left hand.
It had been a season of second finishes, and it ended with one. The final night of the season brought with it its own anxieties. The Brussels Diamond League final marked Neeraj's last event, capping off a long season that included the grand spectacle of the Olympics.
Before the season began, Neeraj had stated that the Olympics would be his top priority. Despite fouling five of his six throws in Paris, he won silver with a throw of 89.45m, finishing behind Arshad Nadeem. That was his season-best until he bettered it two weeks later in Lausanne with a throw of 89.49m.
For a man known for his consistency, Neeraj’s series of throws this season was somewhat below his usual standard. He kicked off the season with 88.36m in Doha, followed by 85.97m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, before peaking at the Olympics in Paris. Ideally, he had planned to compete in at least four events before the Games, but a chronic groin injury made him cautious.
In terms of distance, there has been no substantial improvement, and this will be a key focus for the next season. His personal best, 89.94m, set more than two years ago in Stockholm, remains unchallenged. There were a series of second-place finishes this year — from Doha to Brussels (with the Paavo Nurmi Games being an exception, but the distance was only 85.97m). Despite this, Neeraj has shown remarkable awareness of his body and limitations. Conquering his mind, even when down, has been a learning curve.
“As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I’ve learned through the year — about improvement, setbacks, mentality, and more,” Neeraj posted on X. His team also believes he has matured, and the next big decision is how to address his chronic adductor injury. Neeraj has said that if he were fully fit, he could throw even further.
Another target, though he hasn’t been too vocal about it, is the elusive 90m mark. “Hopefully this season,” Neeraj kept repeating during interactions before the Olympics. After securing silver in Paris, he revealed that he had been battling the adductor issue for some time. This had caused him to miss many important pre-Olympic international competitions, sometimes even after entering his name.
On Saturday, after his final throw of the season, Neeraj revealed that he had been competing with yet another injury — this time a fractured left hand. His throws were far from his best. Apart from the 87.86m, which was just 0.01m short of Anderson Peters, he appeared subdued. “Played through pain,” he admitted in a post on X. His team acknowledged that Neeraj was taking a risk, but perhaps he didn’t want to disappoint the organisers.
“Informing the organisers would be the toughest part,” Neeraj had said after winning silver in Paris. “I don't mind throwing less, honestly. I think a lot about withdrawing due to injury. I would have already made the entry and would think that if I did not go, people would say that I always do that. Personally, I want to compete as much as possible... And when it doesn't happen, I feel very sad. Then you tell your team — chalo ek acha sa message banate hai — sorry, nahi khel payenge...”
Though the season didn’t end the way Neeraj would have liked, he is happy with his growth as a person. This season presented many challenges, one of which was coming from behind. Neeraj usually likes to throw his best in the first two or three attempts, but in Lausanne, he had to rely on his penultimate throw to secure second place. Both his team and Neeraj agree that 2024 has been a season of learning.
“While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go,” he shared in his post.
Neeraj will now take a break and consult doctors regarding his adductor issue. He and his team haven’t yet decided on a course of action, but surgery could be on the cards. With the World Athletics Championships scheduled for September next year at the Tokyo National Stadium, Neeraj has ample time. As he said after the Olympics, “andar abhi bhi bahut throw baki hai” (I still have many throws left in me). A fit Neeraj will be determined to break the 90m mark, and next season could very well be the one.
Neeraj Chopra's Performances in 2024:
Doha Diamond League – May 10: 88.36m
Paavo Nurmi Games – Jun 18: 85.97m
Paris Olympics – Aug 8: 89.45m
Lausanne Diamond League – Aug 22: 89.49m
Brussels Diamond League – Sep 14: 87.86m
(The Paavo Nurmi Games were the only event where Neeraj finished first this year.)