Hanuman’s tale: Sparking revolution in village to first brush with international meet

CHENNAI: He was not in Bangaon, a small village of a couple of thousands in Haryana. He was sitting in the stands at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, watching his wards at the junior South Asian Athletics Championships here on Friday. Deepika, one of the most talented girls from his village and academy, was hurling the javelin towards a new mark. In second spot was Poonam, 'another talented girl', according to Hanuman Singh. It is not always that the reputation of a village is tied to the destiny of a bunch of young javelin throwers.

One can sift through pages of records in various junior level events in the country and names of javelin athletes from Hanuman's academy will feature in them all. It is perhaps no wonder that the Athletics Federation of India, taking cognisance of his astounding work at the grassroots level, have made him the javelin coach for this competition – his first international competition as a coach. “I have travelled to national competitions but this is my first international assignment,” says Hanuman.

Deepika, his more famed ward, threw the javelin to 54.98m in the junior South Asian Athletics Championships here, creating another national record. “Girls from my academy have created records in U14, U18, U20 and even U23 competitions,” Hanuman says with modest bearings. Even in Khelo India youth games and university games, his wards are champions and record holders. He seems shy to even say that he has been producing junior champions in javelin from a nondescript village. Interestingly, the story of the academy began even before Neeraj Chopra won his junior world championships gold.

For someone who admits to starting an academy in a poultry farm way back in 2012, the rise of his wards has been more than just a miracle. It’s been an amalgamation of hard-work, dedication and one ingredient that transcends reason – passion. It was difficult in the early days too. “It was not easy back then - some 12 years ago - to convince parents to allow their girls to take up javelin,” recollects Hanuman, who was a national-level javelin athlete. “It was very difficult initially because there were no results to show,” he says. “It was more difficult because girls needed to keep short hair and not wear any jewellery during training.”