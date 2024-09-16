Formula One races take an unpredictable turn as McLaren boss Zak Brown revels in 'best season'

LEBANON: After a thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix, it seems like nearly half the field is capable of winning races in Formula 1.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown, whose driver Lando Norris is Max Verstappen's closest title challenger, says he's enjoying the best show he's seen in his eight years in F1.

There have been six different winners in the last eight races, representing four different teams. Verstappen, whose dominance in 2022 and 2023 broke records, still leads the standings but his last win was in June.

“I think this is the best season I can think of ever in Formula 1 since I’ve been here," Brown told The Associated Press from the IndyCar season finale at Nashville Superspeedway in Tennessee.

Could it even be better than the 2021 fight between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, which was decided on the final lap of the year and helped fuel F1's Netflix boom? Brown thinks it might be.

“That was mega exciting, but it’s just two guys, two good guys. Now you’ve got four good teams in today’s race," he said.

"To have four teams that can win any weekend, and (Sergio) Perez was obviously back on form today, eight drivers going into Singapore and we’re going ‘I don’t know which of these four teams might win. I don’t know which of these eight drivers might win,’ I can’t recall Formula 1 having that level of competitiveness.”