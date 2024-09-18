Baliyan, Arju among top athletes provisionally suspended; Bajrang's name goes missing

CHENNAI: Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist Kiran Baliyan figures among some of the top athletes who have tested positive for banned substances and have been provisionally suspended. This has been updated on the website of the National Anti-Doping Agency provisional suspension list as on 11.09.2024.

Interestingly, the name of wrestler Bajrang Punia, who went to court against the NADA provisional suspension, does not figure in the updated list. His name was present in the previous list. In wrestling, young former U23 world championships medallist up and coming grappler, Arju tested positive for stanozolol during an out of competition test.

Kiran, who won India’s shot put medal at the Asian Games, tested positive for metandienone, an anabolic androgenic steroid, banned at all times under World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list. The NADA website shows that her samples were collected during the Federation Senior National Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar. She finished second behind Abha Khatua in the final. According to WADA Code. Steroid usualy offence attracts a four-year ban.

Manju Bala, Incheon Asian Games medallist in hammer throw, too, figures on the list. She, according to NADA, has tested positive for dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone (steroid); SARMS LGD-4033 (ligandrol). Her sample, according to NADA, was collected in June in Charu (out of competition) and again during competition at the Senior Inter-state national athletics meet in Panchkula, where she had won gold. Top national 3000m steeplechase women athlete Chhavi Yadav (the NADA document spells the name as Chavi) tested positive for drostanolone, an AAS, and attracts four-year ban.