Chess Olympiad: Gukesh leads India to victory over China as women’s team dominates Georgia
CHENNAI: In a marathon endgame lasting longer than a Test match session, D Gukesh removed his gloves, picked up a metaphorical knife, and prepared an ambush. The teenage chess prodigy relentlessly wore down Wei Yi in a game that stretched for nearly six hours, securing a crucial victory for India over China.
The win, which saw India triumph 2.5-1.5, delivered a perfect 14 points from 14 after seven rounds in the Olympiad’s Open section, edging India closer to their quest for global gold.
Just thirty minutes before Gukesh’s heroics, R Vaishali and Vantika Agrawal took command of their Georgian opponents in the women's team match, propelling India’s women’s team towards glory.
Entering the seventh round as sole leaders with 12 match points, one point ahead of Georgia and Poland, the women handed a crushing defeat to their opponents to move to 14 match points after seven matches.
The architects of this impressive win were Agrawal and Vaishali, both demonstrating remarkable composure under pressure. Divya Deshmukh and D Harika had drawn their games, leaving Agrawal and Vaishali to push for victory.
Facing intense time pressure, Agrawal switched to rapid mode, carefully calculating each move with the precision of a supercomputer. Gradually, her position improved, and the experienced Bella Khotenashvili had no choice but to concede.
Vaishali’s game, though longer, showcased similar skill. After securing her position to avoid any possibility of losing, she pressed her advantage with the black pieces, forcing Lela Javakhishvili to eventually capitulate.
The drama had begun before the matches even started, with China’s Ding Liren opting to sit out. Instead, Gukesh faced Wei Yi in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa had drawn with Yu Yangyi, while Arjun Erigaisi, India's top-rated player, appeared headed for his first draw of the event after six consecutive wins.
Interestingly, India’s Open team opted for an aggressive approach, not following the traditional ranking system where the best-rated player competes on Board 1.
Captain Srinath Narayanan explained this strategy, saying, “In general, everyone in the team was of the attitude that ‘we will do whatever is in the best interests of the team’. Therefore, it was pretty easy to get the team aligned together.”
With more than half of the tournament completed, the strategy has paid off. India’s Open team, one of the favourites for gold, led with 12 points after six rounds, one point ahead of Vietnam, China, and Iran. The United States, the top seeds, were languishing in 15th place.
When asked about the team's consistent performance, Narayanan, who has previously worked closely with Erigaisi, attributed it to the players' superior practical play.
“I think the players have simply played stronger so far, not in any particular department, but in terms of practical play,” he said.
Unlike other leading teams with more experienced players in their 30s, India’s Open team stands out for its youthful energy. Narayanan acknowledged that the players’ age has been an advantage, especially with the recent rest day: “The rest day (Tuesday) came at the right moment, and it helps. The players are young, but it will also help them take a pause, recharge their batteries, and get back to playing at their highest intensity levels.”
Gukesh certainly showed up with intensity on Wednesday, and while difficult matches remain for both the men’s and women’s teams, their momentum suggests that the shiniest gold medals could well be in their future.