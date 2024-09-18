Chess Olympiad: Gukesh leads India to victory over China as women’s team dominates Georgia

CHENNAI: In a marathon endgame lasting longer than a Test match session, D Gukesh removed his gloves, picked up a metaphorical knife, and prepared an ambush. The teenage chess prodigy relentlessly wore down Wei Yi in a game that stretched for nearly six hours, securing a crucial victory for India over China.

The win, which saw India triumph 2.5-1.5, delivered a perfect 14 points from 14 after seven rounds in the Olympiad’s Open section, edging India closer to their quest for global gold.

Just thirty minutes before Gukesh’s heroics, R Vaishali and Vantika Agrawal took command of their Georgian opponents in the women's team match, propelling India’s women’s team towards glory.

Entering the seventh round as sole leaders with 12 match points, one point ahead of Georgia and Poland, the women handed a crushing defeat to their opponents to move to 14 match points after seven matches.

The architects of this impressive win were Agrawal and Vaishali, both demonstrating remarkable composure under pressure. Divya Deshmukh and D Harika had drawn their games, leaving Agrawal and Vaishali to push for victory.

Facing intense time pressure, Agrawal switched to rapid mode, carefully calculating each move with the precision of a supercomputer. Gradually, her position improved, and the experienced Bella Khotenashvili had no choice but to concede.

Vaishali’s game, though longer, showcased similar skill. After securing her position to avoid any possibility of losing, she pressed her advantage with the black pieces, forcing Lela Javakhishvili to eventually capitulate.

The drama had begun before the matches even started, with China’s Ding Liren opting to sit out. Instead, Gukesh faced Wei Yi in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa had drawn with Yu Yangyi, while Arjun Erigaisi, India's top-rated player, appeared headed for his first draw of the event after six consecutive wins.