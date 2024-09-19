Gukesh, Vantika, Vaishali heroics as India top

No Ding for China

The drama began even before a move was made after Ding Liren sat out. Instead, Gukesh faced Wei in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday. He had already seen R Praggnanandhaa draw with black pieces against Yu Yangyi, while Arjun Erigaisi, India’s best rated player but playing on Board 3, was potentially facing a first draw of the event after six straight wins.

Usually, the team’s best rated players play on Board 1, the second best-rated player feature on Board 2 and so on. India’s open team, though, opted for the more aggressive approach. “In general, everyone in the team were of the attitude that ‘we will do whatever is in the best interests of the team’,” said captain Srinath Narayanan when he was explaining the rationale behind the Board orders. “Therefore, it was pretty easy to get the team aligned together.”

With more than half of the event done, it’s worked out pretty well. The Open team, one of the favourites for gold, are enjoying the view from the top. On the eve of the match against China, they had sole lead, with 12 match points after six rounds, one whole point clear of Vietnam, China and Iran.

When Narayanan, who has worked extensively with Erigaisi in the past, was asked to explain how the team has jumped past obstacles, the GM said, “I think the players have simply played stronger so far, not in any particular department, but in terms of practical play.”

The Indian Open team, unlike some of the other leading contenders, are unique in the sense of their age. While a lot of the frontrunners have players in their 30s, older but more experienced, the Indian side are inexperienced, relatively speaking, but are fresher.

“The players are young, but it will also help them to take a pause and recharge their batteries and get back to playing at their highest intensity levels,” Narayanan said.