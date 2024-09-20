Oly: Open team senses global glory

NEW DELHI: September 19 could potentially go down as a red-letter day in the history of Indian chess. They have had a world champion but they have never tasted Olympiad gold — the highest honour in the game among teams — so far. That may change in the next day or two.

For, on Thursday, India walloped Iran, joint-second coming into the eighth round, to extend their lead at the top of the standings in the Open section by at least two points. The Open team, after D Gukesh’s finger-nail-chewing, endgame madness over Wei Yi late on Wednesday, were on 14 points after seven games.

Hot on their heels, though, were Iran, led by the veteran Parham Maghsoodloo. While they weren’t as aggressive as India in the first seven rounds, what they were doing was equally impressive. They were just one point behind and none of their players were yet to lose a game.

But the Open team, with brave, front-foot chess, won as many as three games in relatively short time. After R Praggnanadhaa drew his game, all of Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi and Gukesh won their games for a huge 3.5-0.5 win. It’s now eight in eight for the Open teams all of whose players are bang in form. Gukesh and Erigaisi have drawn only one game while Praggnanadhaa has been rock solid in Board 2. Gujrathi and P Harikrishna have also kept the score ticking over on the last board. It’s a team that’s bang in form.

And, that, really has been the key behind this run they have been on. After the rest day, captain Srinath Narayanan, in an interview to this daily, had remarked that they have just played better chess than their opponents. “I think the players have simply played stronger so far, not in any one particular department, but in terms of practical play,” he had said. That same theme continued against Thursday’s opponents. Continue in the same vein and they may well take out the gold before the final round on.

Women’s team loses

The women’s side stumbled against Poland as they lost two ties to lose the match 2.5-1.5. Divya Deshmukh gave them a big win but D Harika and R Vaishali lost their games.

Numbers that matter

16 At the end of eight rounds, the Open team are on 16 points.

8 The Open team have won eight straight games

3 There are three more rounds remaining, with the last set of matches to be played on Sunday.

Both the Open and women’s teams have never won gold in an over-the-board Olympiad.