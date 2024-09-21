Ahmedabad? India yet to send select region name to IOC

CHENNAI: It has been almost a year since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would bid to host the 2036 Olympics, but the name of the host city is yet to be sent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Despite reports that Ahmedabad could be one of the potential host cities, the IOC is yet to receive any formal confirmation from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"The IOC has not been informed by the IOA of any selected region," the IOC stated in an email to this publication. In contrast, nations like Indonesia and Turkey, considered serious contenders for the 2036 Games, have already selected their host cities or regions.

Although the IOC does not disclose the number of interested parties or details of the bidding process, its president, Thomas Bach, has affirmed that the number of interested countries is in double digits.

Unfortunately, internal conflicts within the IOA seem to be causing delays. During the Paris Olympics, where several potential hosts met with the IOC, there were no apparent meetings between IOA officials and the Future Hosts Commission.

Further complicating matters, the IOA has yet to establish a formal bid committee to manage negotiations with the IOC. This issue extends to the 2030 Youth Olympics, for which the IOA also needs to initiate dialogue with the IOC.