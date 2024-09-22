Team India win historic twin golds at Chess Olympiad

Team India are the champs in the open section of the 2024 Chess Olympiad on Sunday. The team claimed its first gold medal in the last round after second-placed China dropped points on two boards against the USA, while India’s Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh secured wins for the team.
Gukesh concluded the Olympiad for both the nation and himself with a victory over Slovenian Vladimir Fedoseev, helping India secure the historic gold medal. Arjun Erigaisi also claimed a win against Slovenian Jan Subelj on the tournament's final day. Praggnanandhaa also ended his campaign with a win.
The Indian team had an almost perfect run, starting with eight wins before being held to a draw by Uzbekistan, the defending champions.
Nonetheless, India bounced back, defeating the USA in the penultimate round to clinch the title.
The men's team for the open category consisted of Gukesh, Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa R, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, and Srinath Narayanan. This marks India’s first Olympiad gold when the event is held in person, as the last gold was shared during the pandemic when the event took place online.
With this run in the 2024 Olympiad, India showcased its best performance to date. Their previous best performances were in 2022 on home soil (Chennai) and 2014 (Tromsø, Norway) when they clinched bronze.
Heading into the final round, India topped the board with 19 points, while China and Slovenia were in second and third place, respectively.
Indian Women's team clinch maiden gold
The Indian women's team also clinched gold in the 45th FIDE Women's Chess Olympiad.
The Indian women's team consisted of Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal, Tania Sachdev and Abhijit Kunte (Captain).
In the final round Divya Deshmukh, D Harika and Vantika Agarwal won against their opponents while R Vaishali had to settle for a draw.
USA, which held title-chasing Kazakhstan to a draw helped the Indian women claim their first gold.