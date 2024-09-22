Team India win historic twin golds at Chess Olympiad

Team India are the champs in the open section of the 2024 Chess Olympiad on Sunday. The team claimed its first gold medal in the last round after second-placed China dropped points on two boards against the USA, while India’s Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh secured wins for the team.

Gukesh concluded the Olympiad for both the nation and himself with a victory over Slovenian Vladimir Fedoseev, helping India secure the historic gold medal. Arjun Erigaisi also claimed a win against Slovenian Jan Subelj on the tournament's final day. Praggnanandhaa also ended his campaign with a win.

The Indian team had an almost perfect run, starting with eight wins before being held to a draw by Uzbekistan, the defending champions.

Nonetheless, India bounced back, defeating the USA in the penultimate round to clinch the title.