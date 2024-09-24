BAI announces cash rewards for medal-winning para shuttlers at Paris Paralympics

NEW DELHI: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has announced a total reward of ₹50 lakh for para shuttlers who secured medals at the Paris Paralympics last month.

Indian para shuttlers won five medals at the Games, comprising one gold, two silver, and two bronze. Nitesh Kumar clinched the coveted gold in the men's Singles SL3 category and will receive a prize of ₹15 lakh.

Silver medallists Suhas Yathiraj (men's singles SL4) and Thulasimathi Murugesan (women's singles SU5) will each be awarded ₹10 lakh. Bronze medal winners Manisha Ramadass (women's singles SU5) and Nithya Sre Sivan (women's singles SH6 category) will each receive ₹7.5 lakh.

Thulasimathi, Manisha, and Nithya made history by becoming the first Indian women shuttlers to secure medals at the Paralympics.

"Indian para badminton players have been performing consistently on the world stage, and the cash rewards are just one way for BAI to recognise their efforts in helping the country win medals at the Paralympics," said BAI Secretary-General Sanjay Mishra.

"BAI is committed to developing and promoting para-badminton across the country and helping these players achieve much more success. Many more initiatives to develop para-badminton are being undertaken," he added.

Considering the tight tournament schedule of the players, BAI will also organise a virtual interaction session with these athletes to congratulate them and understand their requirements for continued development.