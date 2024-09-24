BUDAPEST: International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidential candidate Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. has called on European lawmakers to consider investment in sport as a public health policy. In his first keynote speech of a six-month Olympic leadership campaign, he addressed delegates at the EU-backed European Week of Sport.

“Let’s make this simple: Sport saves lives – and money,” said Samaranch, who is also an IOC vice president from Spain. He emphasised that funding for sports should not be seen as an expense by national governments. “Monies dedicated to sport should be viewed as an investment in the health of our fellow human beings,” he added.

Seven candidates entered the race this month to succeed Thomas Bach, who is stepping down in June after reaching his maximum 12 years in office.

Among the candidates are Samaranch, Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan, and Kirsty Coventry, the sports minister in Zimbabwe, all of whom are members of the IOC executive board.

Other candidates include Sebastian Coe from track and field, David Lappartient from cycling, Morinari Watanabe from gymnastics, and Johan Eliasch from ski and snowboard.

Approximately 95 IOC members, which include royals from Asia and Europe, industrialists, an Oscar-winning actress, sports officials, and current athletes, will vote at a meeting in Greece from 18 to 21 March. T

his election is notable for being discreet and unconventional; voters are prohibited from publicly endorsing their choices, and IOC rules prevent candidates from publishing campaign videos, organising public meetings, or participating in public debates.

The European Union conference provided “a platform for structured dialogue and collaboration aimed at advancing the mission and legacy of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

One significant legacy from the upcoming Paris Olympics is a commitment to promoting 30 minutes of daily exercise in primary schools across France.

Samaranch highlighted the IOC's collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and argued for government health policies that prioritise prevention over treatment.

He stated, “Sport and physical exercise reduce illness and health care costs. As a banker, that is what I call an investment that pays dividends in human lives.”

He suggested that meeting the WHO's minimum standard of 150 minutes of physical activity each week could save up to 10% of health costs, equating to between 140 and 200 billion euros (USD 155-222 billion) annually.

Samaranch concluded by asserting that Olympic values of respect and friendship are essential in a world “reeling under an avalanche of political, commercial, and cultural tribalism.” Budapest is currently hosting the European Week of Sport during Hungary's six-month presidency of the 27-nation EU.