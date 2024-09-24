Murugappa Gold Cup: RSPB beat Maharashtra

CHENNAI: Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) beat Hockey Maharashtra 3-2 at the 95th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament on Monday. Results: Pool A: RSPB 3 (Yuvraj Walmiki 13, Simranjot Singh 40, Shivam Anand 47) bt Hockey Maharashtra 2 (Rohan Patil 59, Venkatesh Kenche 60. Pool B: Hockey Karnataka 4 (Abharan Sudev B 12, Rahul CJ 13, 40, Abharan Sudev B 47 bt NCOE, Bhopal 3 (Faraz MD 7, Mohan Singla 46, Gopi Kumar Sonkar 49.

MOP Vaishnav athletes shine

MOP Vaishnav College for Women athletes gave a good display of themselves in the Chennai District Chief Minister Trophy 2024 in the college category. The college claimed victories in basketball, cricket, handball, hockey, table tennis (singles & doubles), Silambam, and fencing. They were runners-up in football and bagged third place in Volleyball. The athletes earned 8 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze, while swimmers brought home 5 gold and 3 silver. In badminton, the college won 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in singles & doubles categories.