Rapport may not be in Ding’s corner at World Championship

CHENNAI: Richard Rapport, a Super GM who featured on the top board for hosts Hungary at the chess Olympiad, is unlikely to be in Ding Liren’s corner at the upcoming World Championship match against D Gukesh.

Rapport, who will feature for Alpine SG Pipers, at the upcoming Tech Mahindra Global Chess League next month, says his association with Liren at last year’s final against Ian Nepomniachtchi, was ‘it was all it had to be’. In an interaction with this daily, the Hungarian spoke on the upcoming GCL, the growth of Gukesh and how sees his match-up with Liren in Singapore.

Excerpts:

On his team at the GCL

I was shocked when the draft came out because it’s a very strong team (Carlsen, R Praggnanadhaa, Hou Yifan, Kateryna Lagno and Daniel Dardha). I also know some of them personally and that’s also nice. We have Lagno also who’s a very strong player. I really like her because she’s a mother and also plays at a very high level. You don’t see that often. I’m really looking forward to being part of the team. When it comes to Magnus especially, looking forward because he kind of tends to bring the atmosphere to a winning atmosphere because he wants to win. Unfortunately for him, he’s kind of reliant on us other team members (smiles). Really looking forward to becoming part of this experience.

On his match with Gukesh at the Olympiad

He played in an absolutely remarkable form When you play in that shape or form, it’s very hard to play (them). What’s really impressive from the kids from India... they generally have a very risk-taking style. The Olympiad is kind of an Open tournament because you don’t know which team and which player you are going to play. And you really need to take risks. Let’s take the US team. They have all these superstar players but they are used to close tournament circuits and they don’t take many risks. It can backfire.

On Gukesh vs Liren

Of course, if I look at the current form and the current numbers, Gukesh is a favourite but I don’t think that’s the case. A World Championship match is different. You cannot compare. I can tell from my experience. I play some events, I try, of course, but it’s more like ‘you have to be a professional’. You go to work, you get paid and so on. These other events, you really care. At the Olympiad here, I really cared extra hard. For a chess player, whoever you are, a World Championship match is the ultimate motivator because it’s a childhood dream for most of us. To be be able to play it is one thing. But to be able to defend it potentially is another thing. Overall, I think Ding would be in a much different shape than he has been in for a long time. It will not be a walk in the park.

