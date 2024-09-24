Thought Ding would sit out, wanted to give Pragg, Gukesh a rest and asked them to mute notifications: The inside story

Round 4 | bt Serbia 3.5-0.5

It was a big win, Serbia are the European champions. This was the win that showed that the team was building towards something special. By this time it was pretty clear that we were the strongest team in the tournament.

Round 5 | bt Azerbaijan 3-1

Another very positive result for us. There was an advantage in each of the first three boards and Gukesh and Arjun ahd big wins for us.

Round 6 | bt Hungary 3-1

(Was this the win when you thought nothing is going to go wrong?) You never really think nothing can go wrong. When you go in with this mindset, things do go wrong. Hungary had a pretty tough team. Out of the opening, I didn’t think Arjun was in a winning position. In the earlier games, when we were out of the opening, we had clear chances of winning. This game was the first when it took a while for us to be sure that we had a winning advantage.

Round 7 | bt China 2.5-1.5

We anticipated that Ding (Liren) would sit out. It really took a while for me to understand what Gukesh was even trying to do in his game against Wei Yi, what his plan was. Was he even pressing? It was pretty deep from him actually. His persistence showed that the game he played was pretty special because the position was pretty equal.

Round 8 | bt Iran 3.5-0.5

On the 3rd and 4th boards, we had pretty good pressure right from the beginning. On the first board (Gukesh v. Parham Maghsoodloo), it was a complex position. But probably the pressure on the other

boards may also have contributed for Parham colapsing from that position.

Round 9 | drew Uzbekistan 2-2

Had a big advantage for a big part of it. It looked like Pragg was under pressure and he was under pressure. Also, the move suggested by the computer (in the Pragg match) wasn’t very practical to play... it’s not something you play very easily. Arjun had a winning position in one move , he was dominating most of the day.

Round 10 | bt US 2.5-1.5

It was one of the special wins of the campaign. We played a very normal game. US are a very quality team and possibly the only team on par with India. To win this game in that situation felt very good. It was fantastic work by Gukesh who outplayed Fabiano (Caruana). In the third board, Arjun has always had an edge over Leinier Dominguez Perez and he continued it.

Round 11 | bt Slovenia 3.5-0.5

They didn’t check their phones. I had checked my phone and I saw it (people posting congratulatory messages). I told them to mute all notifications or just stay away from their phones for one more day. We were in jubilant mood for about 20 minutes and it was back to business after that. I felt there was some sort of personal motivation for all players in the final round. For Gukesh and Arjun, it was going for 2800 (ratings). For Pragg, it was to end on a good note (after the loss to Wesley So in the 10th round). Vidit also had an individual medal at stake. It’s also a good place to be in when you have no pressure and can play a normal game.